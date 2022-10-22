UAE President Sheikh Mohamed visits home of Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Friday visited Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi at his home in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed had a cordial talk with Mr Al Hammadi, his family members and others, who welcomed the President.

They expressed their gratitude for the President's keenness to communicate with the UAE's citizens and his care for promoting authentic Emirati values and traditions.

Also present was Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.