Sheikh Mohammed pays tribute to his father Sheikh Rashid on eve of death anniversary

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid paid a heartfelt tribute to his father a day before his death anniversary.

The Vice President and Rule of Dubai shared a video on Twitter to honour Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, who died on October 7, 1990.

"Thirty-two years ago, my father and Dubai's father, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, left us," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"His fingerprints did not leave our lives. His projects did not leave our streets. His lessons did not leave our minds.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, Ruler of Dubai at the time, with Adi Bitar, Secretary General of the Trucial States Council.

"Such are great people. Their glory [does not fade]. May God have mercy on Dubai's founder, its engineer and the father of its people."

Sheikh Rashid was instrumental in the formation of the UAE. Approached in 1968 by UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was Ruler of Abu Dhabi at the time, Sheikh Rashid agreed to a formal accord that would bind the two emirates together. The remaining emirates followed three years later.

READ MORE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid pays tribute to pioneering Emirati businessman Easa Al Gurg

Sheikh Rashid is also considered the father of modern Dubai after he guided the emirate's rapid development under his rule, from 1958 until his death.

Long before the discovery of oil, Sheikh Rashid ushered in a pro-business policy, creating an atmosphere that put the emirate on the path to success.

Sheikh Mohammed learnt this approach, which he implements to this day, from his father.