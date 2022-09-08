President Sheikh Mohamed meets Charles Michel, president of the European Council

President Sheikh Mohamed met Charles Michel, president of the European Council, in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

During a reception at Qasr Al Watan, the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen the long-standing political partnership between the UAE and the European Union.

The UAE President and Mr Michel also exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual concern.

They discussed the volume of non-oil trade exchange between the UAE and the European Union, which amounted to $51 billion in 2021, with the UAE being home to over 250,000 Europeans and welcoming over four million European tourists.

Mr Michel posted a picture on Twitter from his visit and referenced the UN Climate Change Conference that the UAE will host next year.

“With @MohamedBinZayed to consolidate our long-standing partnership in all aspects,” he said.

“Let’s tap into the full potential of our relations to boost investments, energy co-operation and people-to-people contacts.

“We welcome your ambition to become a leader in low carbon green energy #Cop28.”

Mr Michel arrived at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday after visiting Qatar for the opening of the EU Delegation in Doha.

Early on Thursday, the president of the European Council paid a visit to Wahat Al Karama, which commemorates UAE martyrs.

He also attended the Guard of Honour ceremony and the laying of a wreath at the monument, and ended the tour by leaving a personal note in the memorial’s guest book.