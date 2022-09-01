Fire breaks out on boat in Abu Dhabi marina

Civil Defence teams were called to the blaze, which started in the early evening

Smoke and flames billow from the fire on a boat in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Photo: Erica Elkhershi
Sep 01, 2022
A fire that broke out on a boat in Abu Dhabi on Thursday has been brought under control by the emergency services.

Teams from Abu Dhabi Civil Defence and Abu Dhabi Police were called to the blaze, which started in the early evening at a marina in the city.

No injuries or deaths were reported.

Abu Dhabi Police said an investigation was under way to determine the cause of the fire.

Updated: September 01, 2022, 3:25 PM
