Fire breaks out on boat in Abu Dhabi marina

A fire that broke out on a boat in Abu Dhabi on Thursday has been brought under control by the emergency services.

Teams from Abu Dhabi Civil Defence and Abu Dhabi Police were called to the blaze, which started in the early evening at a marina in the city.

No injuries or deaths were reported.

#عاجل | تتعامل فرق شرطة أبوظبي وهيئة أبوظبي للدفاع المدني مع حريق قارب في مرسى المارينا في امارة ابوظبي ، وقد باشرت الجهات المختصه عملها لمعرفة أسباب الحريق، وتؤكدان على أهمية استقاء المعلومات من المصادر الرسميه@adcda997 — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) September 1, 2022

Abu Dhabi Police said an investigation was under way to determine the cause of the fire.

