UAE and UK to fund Dh540m package for emergency services in Senegal

The UAE has joined forces with the UK to provide a Dh540m package to boost emergency response services in Senegal.

The national emergency response programme, called the Redco Project Senegal, aims to bolster the emergency services with ambulances, fire fighting vehicles, rescue boats, water trailers, cranes and cargo lorries as well as medical equipment.

The project is being funded by Standard Chartered Bank to the tune of Dh540m, with direct funding from the UAE’s Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI) and UK Export Finance (UKEF).

The ECI is funding Dh334m towards the total cost of the Redco Project, state news agency Wam reported.

"The long-standing bilateral relationship between the UAE and the United Kingdom is built on the shared vision of both countries to promote sustainable development and economic prosperity across the globe,” said Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

“The UAE has been keen on engaging in such remarkable projects that can transform the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.

“This new agreement between our export credit agencies is part of the UAE’s relentless commitment to advance key segments such as emergency services, healthcare, environment and technology.”

ECI chief executive Massimo Falcioni said the agreement will help local entrepreneurs and exporters get access to overseas markets.

“This kind of partnership opens up numerous opportunities for the UAE, the UK and Senegal to explore joint projects that will help domestic entrepreneurs and exporters secure access to international markets while safely securing their receivables,” said Mr Falcioni.

“It will further solidify UAE companies’ presence in the global arena and reinforce its position as one of the most conducive global hubs for trade and business."

The UAE recently sent emergency supplies to Senegal after a fire in the neonatal department at Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital in the city of Tifwani killed 11 newborn babies.

The UAE has a long-standing relationship with Senegal, which dates back to the seventies.

"The UK can provide a leading role when it comes to exporting fire safety equipment,” said Britain's Minister for Exports, Mike Freer.

“This deal demonstrates how British ingenuity coupled with the UAE’s pro-activeness can better protect communities abroad and shows how joint government initiatives can help businesses export their best-in-class equipment and services.”