Chile’s new ambassador to the UAE, Patricio Diaz Broughton, has officially started his role.

Mr Broughton presented his credentials to Abdulla Alblooki, acting assistant undersecretary for the Protocols Affairs Office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, state news agency Wam reported on Monday.

Mr Alblooki wished the ambassador success in the role and in enhancing ties between the UAE and Chile.