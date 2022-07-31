Firefighters tackle blaze at Dubai's Dragon Mart

A fire that broke out at a shopping mall in Dubai on Sunday has been brought under control.

The fire, which was captured on video, erupted at a section of Dragon Mart near International City during the afternoon.

In a statement to The National, a representative of Dubai Civil Defence said the call came in at 4.57pm and firefighters reached the site within minutes of the incident being reported.

No deaths or injuries were reported after a blaze at #Dubai’s Dragon Mart on Sunday.

"A minor fire [was reported] at the Chinese market in International City. The fire was brought under control in 10 minutes," he said.

“The fire [started in some waste bins] and three cars before spread to the building,” said the spokesperson.

"[Additional crews] arrived at 5.17pm and the fire was brought under control.

No injuries or deaths were reported. An investigation has been launched to determine the reason behind the blaze.