Firefighters tackle blaze at Dubai's Dragon Mart

The fire was brought under control in 10 minutes

A fire broke out at Dragon Mart near International City in Dubai.
Ali Al Shouk
Jul 31, 2022
A fire that broke out at a shopping mall in Dubai on Sunday has been brought under control.

The fire, which was captured on video, erupted at a section of Dragon Mart near International City during the afternoon.

In a statement to The National, a representative of Dubai Civil Defence said the call came in at 4.57pm and firefighters reached the site within minutes of the incident being reported.

"A minor fire [was reported] at the Chinese market in International City. The fire was brought under control in 10 minutes," he said.

“The fire [started in some waste bins] and three cars before spread to the building,” said the spokesperson.

"[Additional crews] arrived at 5.17pm and the fire was brought under control.

No injuries or deaths were reported. An investigation has been launched to determine the reason behind the blaze.

Updated: July 31, 2022, 3:44 PM
