Fujairah hotels warned against raising prices as room demand soars amid floods in UAE

Authorities in flood-affected Fujairah have warned hotels against exploiting demand for bookings by hiking room rates.

Fujairah Tourism and Antiquities Authority received a number of complaints in the past two days from people who said they were being significantly overcharged for stays.

The authority issued a circular to hotels urging them not to raise prices during the period of hazardous weather.

The notice, which has been seen by The National, said "necessary measures" would be taken against establishments that inflate fees. It did not give further details on what the penalties would be.

At least 870 people were rescued by emergency teams after flash floods in the UAE's Northern Emirates, the government said.

In total, 3,897 people were placed in temporary accommodation in Sharjah and Fujairah and they will remain there until their homes are considered safe.

Room rate trebled for family seeking shelter

An Emirati father of five said he and his family faced exorbitant hotel charges after their home in Fujairah was flooded on Wednesday evening.

“The house was flooded and we just had to leave it at the soonest possible chance,” said the man, 50, who asked to remain anonymous.

“We had no place to go so we headed to a hotel that I know very well since I’m a Fujairah resident.”

He said the hotel typically charged between Dh150 and Dh250 per room.

“When we booked the rooms, we were charged Dh850 per night for each room,” said the man.

“They [the hotel] are taking advantage of people’s misery and need.”

Fujairah's City Plaza hotel said it received the circular and had maintained its standard rates.

“We received the circular from Fujairah tourism in which they stressed on the importance of hotels refraining from raising prices in light of the current conditions,” said Hasnain Raza Jhandeer, a member of the reception desk team at the hotel.

“At least three guests who came to us asking for rooms yesterday said they went to other hotels that have increased their prices,” said Mr Jhandeer.

“They [hotel guests] said they were asked to pay between Dh800 and Dh1,000 for rooms that usually cost much less.”

Couple decide to stay in car

The National visited a number of hotels in Fujairah on Thursday that were fully booked by local families, residents of other emirates and citizens of Oman.

Abu Rashid, an Emirati from Dubai, had driven along with his wife to Fujairah to enjoy the cooler weather.

“Several hotels we went to were all fully booked and we didn’t find any vacant rooms anywhere,” he said.

“We decided to spend the night in the car, and we did.”