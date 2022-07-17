Firefighters extinguish blaze in Abu Dhabi's Mussaffah district

Firefighters have put out a blaze that broke out in a building in the Mussaffah area of Abu Dhabi early on Sunday.

Abu Dhabi Police said fire crews brought the fire in Mussaffah's R6 area under control and that cooling operations were continuing to douse the site.

There were no casualties in the blaze, said officials.

Investigations have begun to determine the cause of the fire.

Last week, a fire that broke out in a warehouse storing scrap heavy vehicles in Abu Dhabi's Al Mafraq area was put out by emergency services.