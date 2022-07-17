Firefighters extinguish blaze in Abu Dhabi's Mussaffah district

Officials say there were no casualties in the fire in R6 area

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Reporter: Haneen Dajani: An evening with a Civil Defence firefighting fasting team for My Ramadan. WeÕll be looking at how they are working under Covid-19 measures. Thursday, April 30th, 2020. Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National
The National
Jul 17, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Firefighters have put out a blaze that broke out in a building in the Mussaffah area of Abu Dhabi early on Sunday.

Abu Dhabi Police said fire crews brought the fire in Mussaffah's R6 area under control and that cooling operations were continuing to douse the site.

There were no casualties in the blaze, said officials.

Investigations have begun to determine the cause of the fire.

Last week, a fire that broke out in a warehouse storing scrap heavy vehicles in Abu Dhabi's Al Mafraq area was put out by emergency services.

Updated: July 17, 2022, 4:41 AM
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL