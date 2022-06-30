UAE programme for shaping future leaders to accept applications from Friday

A UAE programme that aims to groom future Emirati leaders will start accepting applications from Friday.

The National Experts Programme, launched in 2019, will pair some of the brightest Emiratis from across the country with industry leaders as part of a mentorship programme, transforming them into experts who will drive the country’s development.

Applicants must have 10 years of experience, including five in their sector, and should have contributed to important national projects.

They can apply through the programme website

Those chosen for the programme will receive mentorship and training in three sectors: economic growth, social development, and sustainability and infrastructure.

“As the UAE continues its journey of positioning itself as a key global player for trade, tourism and business, the National Experts Programme provides a truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for aspiring Emiratis to play a central role in shaping a better future for citizens and residents by joining a unique initiative that is aligned with the UAE’s national priorities,” said Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi, chief executive of the Emirates Foundation and director of the National Experts Programme.

“We continue to focus on developing our leaders of tomorrow while also ensuring those leaders have deep expertise and specialisation in the sectors that are the foundation of our future economy.”

So far, 46 Emiratis have successfully taken part in the initiative.

“It is a testament to everyone involved in the programme that these projects continue to have such a great impact and it is why we are pleased to launch the third edition that will not only change the lives of the participants who will be able to go on and serve the nation as leaders but also help contribute to the development of the UAE for years to come,” said Mr Al Shamsi.

After a candidate's application is approved, he or she will go through an in-depth interview process in which the applicant will need to establish knowledge of a particular sector, a strong desire to serve the nation and a long-term commitment to personal development.

Throughout the eight-month programme, candidates will take part in both classroom-based and off-site learning taught by experts.

With their advisers and mentors, participants will chart a unique course that aligns with their professional, personal and sector-specific development needs.

They will be expected to contribute to transformative projects of national importance after their training.