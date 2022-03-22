Sheikh Abdullah meets Estonian president and German vice chancellor at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, on Tuesday met the President of Estonia, Alar Karis, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

They discussed UAE-Estonia relations and ways to enhance co-operation to advance the mutual interests of their countries.

The pair also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues, including developments in Ukraine, focusing on ways to strengthen efforts to reach a political solution to the crisis.

They also reviewed Estonia's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai and the importance of using the opportunities provided by the world's fair to promote co-operation between the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah praised Estonia's world-leading model in digital transformation and its sophisticated IT and cybersecurity sector.

Mr Karis also met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, at the Estonia pavilion.

Estonia marked its country day on Sunday at the world's fair with a cultural line-up of events.

Sheikh Abdullah also met German Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Dr Robert Habeck.

They discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and joint co-operation in various fields, including economic, trade, investment and energy, and talked about the importance of stabilising the world's energy and food markets.

They also exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and internationally, including the Ukraine crisis.