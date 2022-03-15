Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed speaks with Japanese prime minister

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, reviewed the UAE's strategic ties with Japan during a call from the country's prime minister.

Sheikh Mohamed and Fumio Kishida discussed ways to bolster links between their countries, particularly in the energy sector, during their call on Tuesday.

They examined a number of regional and international issues. These included the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and the importance of international action to resolve the war through diplomatic means and to provide assistance to affected civilians.

Sheikh Mohamed underlined the UAE's desire to maintain energy security and the stability of global markets and to strengthen relations with Japan in the energy sector.

Mr Kishida expressed his happiness at his country's close ties with the UAE and stated Japan's wish to further enhance this relationship.

Last month, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development urged Japanese investors and entrepreneurs to take advantage of investment opportunities and the ease of doing business in the capital.

Bilateral trade between the UAE and Japan reached $30.5 billion last year, with UAE exports there rising to $24bn.