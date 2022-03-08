Abu Dhabi Crown Prince reaffirms commitment to gender equality in UAE

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, reaffirmed the country's commitment to diversity and gender equality both in the Emirates and globally on Tuesday.

Posting photos with a delegation of women representatives of UAE society on social media, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince also shared a message of celebration to mark International Women's Day 2022.

“On International Women’s Day, we celebrate the achievements of women everywhere and reaffirm our long-standing commitment to advancing the principles of diversity and gender equality both in the UAE and around the world,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote.

On International Women’s Day, we celebrate the achievements of women everywhere and reaffirm our longstanding commitment to advancing the principles of diversity and gender equality both in the UAE and around the world. pic.twitter.com/0gWwqSVHUT — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) March 8, 2022

The day was marked at various events across the UAE, including the Forbes 30/50 summit in Abu Dhabi at which former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton spoke, and at Expo 2020 Dubai where Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Khalifa, addressed the disparity between the public and private sectors when it comes to women in the workforce.