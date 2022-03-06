Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed offers his condolences on the death of Sheikha Aisha

The Crown Prince prayed to God to bestow his mercy on Sheikha Aisha

The National
Mar 06, 2022

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on Sunday offered his condolences to Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, and to Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed, on the death of Sheikha Aisha bint Mohammed.

Sheikh Mohamed prayed to God to bestow his mercy on her.

He was accompanied by Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

Updated: March 06, 2022, 5:14 PM
