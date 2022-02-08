Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Mozambique's prime minister at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, met Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario of Mozambique at the country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed spoke of the strong relations between the two nations and their shared desire to continue enhancing co-operation in various fields.

The two leaders explored new opportunities for co-operation across key sectors, especially investment, to serve the development goals of both countries.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, tours the Mozambique pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai with Carlos Agostinho do Rosario, the prime minister of Mozambique. Photo: Dubai Media Office

In praising Dubai's hosting of Expo 2020, Mr do Rosario said it brings together people from across the world to discuss ways to create a more prosperous future for humanity, state news agency Wam reported.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai.