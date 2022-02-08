Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed calls Turkish president after positive test for Covid-19

Recep Tayyip Erdogan tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces contacted Turkey’s President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday. Photo: Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi and Reuters
Feb 8, 2022

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, called Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday to check on his health after it was announced he had Covid-19.

The Turkish leader tested positive for the virus on Saturday but was not experiencing severe symptoms.

"After experiencing light symptoms, my wife and I tested positive for Covid-19. We have a mild infection thankfully, which we learnt to be the Omicron variant," Mr Erdogan said on Twitter.

The 67-year-old Turkish leader said he would work from home.

During the phone call, Sheikh Mohamed wished Mr Erdogan and his wife, Emine Erdogan, a speedy recovery.

Mr Erdogan thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his kind gesture and wished continued health and safety to the UAE and its people.

The Covid announcement came a day after Mr Erdogan returned from Ukraine.

He met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kiev on Thursday to discuss a Russian troop build-up close to Ukraine's borders.

Turkey ranks seventh in the world for the number of coronavirus infections recorded since the pandemic broke in early 2020.

Its health authorities on Friday reported more than 110,000 new Covid-19 cases over the previous 24 hours, and about 250 deaths.

Updated: February 8th 2022, 5:57 PM
