UAE ministry distributes record marriage grants to Emirati grooms

A grant of Dh70,000 each is available to eligible men who fulfil certain criteria

Feb 6, 2022

The Ministry of Community Development distributed Dh190.89 million ($52m) in marriage grants to 2,727 young Emirati men in 2021.

The figure is 11 per cent higher than 2020 and represents a record amount disbursed since the launch of the initiative in 1992.

Hessa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, said the increase each year reflected the rising number of marriages among Emiratis.

She said the ministry was working to provide more facilities for future Emirati spouses by re-amending organisational decisions and conditions, besides motivating young Emirati grooms to achieve their ambitions by establishing stable families, news agency Wam reported.

The grant — Dh70,000 per groom — is available to Emiratis who fulfil certain criteria related to age and income.

The beneficiary and his wife must be Emirati citizens, the net monthly income of the man must not exceed Dh25,000, he must be above 21 years old while the age of the wife must be at least 18 years at the time of marriage.

Both couples also are required to attend the awareness courses and lectures organised by the ministry.

