Sheikh Mohamed: tolerance and understanding will help build a better future for all

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said tolerance and understanding will help to build a better future for all and that he remains committed to it.

On the International Day of Human Fraternity, marked on February 4, Sheikh Mohamed said on Twitter that by working together, the world can address complex challenges and forge a path towards greater peace and prosperity for the entire world.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden also urged people from diverse backgrounds to come together and co-operate to overcome global challenges.

In a statement, Mr Biden said everyone should work together “to build a better world that upholds universal human rights, lifts every human being, and advances peace and security for all".

“From the ongoing threat of the Covid-19 pandemic and the existential climate crisis to the rise of violence around the world, these challenges require global co-operation from people of all backgrounds, cultures, faiths, and beliefs,” he said.

Pope Francis marked the International Day of Human Fraternity by calling on the world to join together to use harmony and tolerance as a “shield against hatred, violence and injustice'.

The head of the Catholic church said fraternity is a universal value that can unite people of all backgrounds and faiths as one “human family".

He stressed that the international community must celebrate unity through its rich diversity and help to heal divisions for the betterment of all.

Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar and Chair of the Muslim Council of Elders, also appealed to the world to try to make it a better place where the spirit of tolerance, fraternity, solidarity, and collaboration prevails.

He said the International Day of Human Fraternity is a celebration of religious harmony.

In a letter issued by Dr Al Tayeb, he said the day reminds us to respect all faiths and values.

It gives hope to face the crises and challenges in the world, especially the distress of the orphans, the poor, the displaced, and the afflicted, those who live a hard life, he said.

Dr Al Tayeb greeted Pope Francis and expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, who was behind the signing of the historic Document on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi on February 4, 2019.

The milestone event gave rise to the UN-recognised International Day of Fraternity, which was held for the first time last year.