Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Saudi minister of interior

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud on Tuesday.

The leaders met at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, also met the Saudi official on Tuesday in Dubai.

The Saudi minister passed on greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to President Sheikh Khalifa and Sheikh Mohamed.

In return, Sheikh Mohamed also sent his greetings, wishing them both good health.

Read more Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes Somalia prime minister

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and Prince Abdulaziz discussed enhancing relations between the two countries.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, vice chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State.