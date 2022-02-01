Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes Somalia prime minister

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi met Mohamed Hussein Roble at Qasr Al Watan on Tuesday

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the prime minister of Somalia to Qasr Al Watan on Tuesday. Photo: Mohamed Al Hammadi / Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi
The National
Feb 1, 2022

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble on Tuesday.

The leaders met at Qasr Al Watan, where Sheikh Mohamed discussed with Mr Roble ways to enhance relations between the two countries, according to state news agency Wam.

The Somali prime minister met Sheikh Mohamed as part of his official visit to the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid attends Zayed II Military College graduation ceremony

Sheikh Mohamed expressed gratitude to Somalia's government for condemning the terror attacks carried out by Yemen's Houthi rebels on January 17.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State.

