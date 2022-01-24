Sheikh Mohammed congratulates Sheikh Dr Sultan on the eve of his 50th accession day

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi on the eve of his 50th accession day as the Ruler of Sharjah.

“Tomorrow, my brother, Sheikh Dr Sultan, will complete 50 years since [becoming the Ruler of Sharjah],” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Sheikh Dr Sultan was unanimously approved as the Ruler of Sharjah on January 25, 1972.

“He is one of the pillars of the Union and a source of wisdom for science and culture,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Sheikh Dr Sultan is a major driver of the Union’s development while serving its citizens, he said.

“May God protect him, his family, people and followers,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Under Sheikh Dr Sultan’s rule, Sharjah has grown to be a city of high-rise buildings, museums and nature reserves that more than a million people call home. It is also renowned as a place of culture and education.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 28 The Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, holds a news conference in San Francisco in 1973 to discuss plans for developing oil operations in the emirate. AP

In the five decades since, Sheikh Dr Sultan has been at the forefront of the emirate’s economic and social development, with education prioritised.

Culture has also flourished. Sharjah contains some the Middle East’s top artistic centres and museums, including Sharjah Art Foundation, Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation, Maraya Art Centre and Barjeel Art Foundation, not to mention pioneering installations such as the Rain Room.