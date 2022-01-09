UAE military in action for Joint Emirates Shield/50 exercise

Maritime drills will run during the week

The Joint Emirates Shield/50 military drill is aimed at improving combat readiness. Photo: Wam
The National
Jan 9, 2022

Members of the armed forces will be in action over the next five days as the UAE military carries out maritime drills.

Air, sea and land units are taking part in the Joint Emirates Shield/50 exercise.

The Ministry of Defence said the exercise will continue until Friday and aims to boost combat readiness.

Maj Gen Saleh Al Ameri, commander of joint operations, said the exercise is "a true translation of the advanced level notched by the UAE Armed Forces in terms of their air, ground, and sea-based capabilities, to protect the nation's gains and potential in various operational environments".

"We are proud of the country's achievements achieved in the military field over 50 years, in times of peace and war. We bet on our military capabilities, which have become the focus of attention and appreciation of the world, thanks to the directives and unswerving follow-up by the UAE's wise leadership," he said.

Updated: January 9th 2022, 7:00 AM
