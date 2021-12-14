King of Sweden welcomed by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi on the second day of his visit to the Emirates.

The monarch is in the UAE to boost investment and economic ties and to visit his nation's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

He was welcomed to Al Shati Palace in the capital by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

They discussed “friendship and co-operation relations between the UAE and Sweden and opportunities to develop them in all fields, especially investment and economics, innovation and technology,” state news agency Wam reported.

Both nations are building on efforts to create a “sustainable knowledge economy”, it added.

The king is expected to visit Expo 2020 Dubai. Sweden's pavilion features a “forest” of wooden beams aimed at telling the story of sustainable building and co-existence with nature.

Carl XVI Gustav, 75, is one of the world's longest serving monarchs, having ascended to the throne in 1973.