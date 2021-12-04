Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets India's Minister of External Affairs

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, held talks with India's Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in the capital on Saturday.

They discussed efforts to bolster the partnership between the Emirates and India for the benefit of both nations.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati, Sheikh Mohamed and the visiting minister also exchanged views on a variety of regional and international matters of common interest.

Read More India's new ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir presents credentials

Dr Jaishankar shared the best wishes of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and passed on his congratulations on the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his greetings to the Indian Prime Minister and expressed his desire for the continued development of ties between the countries.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company, and Ali Shamsi, deputy secretary general of the Supreme Council for National Security.