Unesco backs UAE plan to protect creative arts

Unesco has backed the UAE's call to protect and promote the creative arts and the cultural sector.

The executive board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation adopted a plan submitted by the Emirates that highlighted the need to safeguard the cultural sector from challenges posed by the growth of digital streams and artificial intelligence.

The UAE recently submitted a document titled Building on the 2021 International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development through Consolidated Action in partnership with Indonesia, Colombia and Bangladesh.

“Global efforts are needed to protect and nurture the cultural and creative industries, and international co-operation continues to be vital to transcend exchange into meaningful action,” said Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth.

"Today, the creative economy plays a significant and remarkable role in achieving inclusive economic development of societies.”

She said the step taken by the UAE aimed to consolidate action to safeguard the cultural and creative sectors.

The arts will be in focus during a global meeting hosted by the UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth next month.

The UAE has organised the World Conference on Creative Economy from December 7 to December 9 at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, said Unesco's decision to adopt the resolution would foster a human-centred future.

"We also welcome this resolution as it supports the aims of Unesco and its member states and contributes to advancing cultural planning and decision-making in their countries,” he said.

The overall plans also involve strengthening co-operation between Unesco and the World Intellectual Property Organisation and other groups to collectively frame recommendations on the intellectual property protection required by cultural and creative industries in the future.

