UAE and UK sign deal to exchange cultural and creative expertise

Agreement is aimed at promoting business and investment opportunities

Neil Halligan
Nov 14, 2021

The Ministry of Culture and Youth has signed an agreement with its UK counterpart to exchange expertise and experiences in cultural and creative industries.

The agreement seeks to strengthen co-operation in cultural heritage, literature, visual and performing arts, audio-visual media, design, cultural and creative industries.

The aim is to expand the sector and create new opportunities for creative talents.

Authorities will promote business and investment opportunities in the cultural and creative industries.

The two countries will also work together to support youth and talented individuals in the cultural fields.

Officials said the agreement will promote the translation of published materials in both English and Arabic. It also covers the protection of intellectual property rights.

The countries will also look to host mutual cultural events and facilitate opportunities for public participation in cultural events.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State to the UAE Cabinet, and Nigel Huddleston, UK Minister for Sport, Tourism, Heritage and Civil Society.

