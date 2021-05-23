Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed allocates Dh6 million for books and educational materials for UAE schools

The announcement was made during the first day of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2021

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has announced a Dh6 million allocation for books and educational materials for UAE schools. Mohammed Al Hammadi / Crown Prince Court

Sophie Prideaux
May 23, 2021

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi has allocated Dh6 million to be spent on books and educational materials as the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair gets underway.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, made the announcement during the first day of the fair, with the books set to be purchased from the 500,000 titles available at the event.

The books and educational materials will be used to support the country’s education sector, and will be distributed to government schools throughout the UAE.

A hybrid Abu Dhabi Book Fair is taking place at Adnec this week. Antonie Robertson/The National

"Investing in books means investing in minds, the very foundation that any nation’s success is built on,” said Hussain Al Hammadi, Minister of Education. “We are grateful to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his support. Making a wide variety of literary works from the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair available to students will undoubtedly play an instrumental role in their educational development. It will also contribute greatly to broadening their horizons and better acquaint them with different cultures to hone their skills and further their experiences throughout their educational journey."

Mohamed Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism added: "We are greatly appreciative of this gesture, which reflects the vision and wisdom of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as it provides significant support and assistance to one of our country’s vital cultural industries, and follows the recent announcement that publishers are exempted from participation fees for the current edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

“We will immediately begin working with the Ministry of Education to ensure the selection of titles meets the needs of students at various levels of education, and to provide school libraries with the latest and most important literary, scientific, cultural and educational publications. By doing so, we will be able to motivate our youth to read and discover more about the world around them, which is in line with the vision of His Highness to encourage reading among students, and to make reading and acquiring knowledge a priority for the UAE community."

Running from Sunday, May 23 until Saturday, May 29 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec), the 30th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair will see more than 800 exhibitors from 46 countries take part. The fair is taking place as a hybrid programme of virtual events and activities held on the ground under strict precautionary measures to ensure visitors enjoy a safe experience.

More information on the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is available at adbookfair.com

Updated: May 23rd 2021, 4:04 PM

The specs: McLaren 600LT

Price, base: Dh914,000

Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Power: 600hp @ 7,500rpm

Torque: 620Nm @ 5,500rpm

Fuel economy 12.2.L / 100km

The specs

Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo

Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed

Power: 271 and 409 horsepower

Torque: 385 and 650Nm

Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Profile of RentSher

Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE

Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi

Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE

Sector: Online rental marketplace

Size: 40 employees

Investment: $2 million

Where can I submit a sample?

Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages.

Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include:

  • Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)
  • Biogenix Labs in Masdar City
  • Al Towayya in Al Ain
  • NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City
  • Bareen International Hospital
  • NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain
  • NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi
  • NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.
The specs: 2018 BMW R nineT Scrambler

Price, base / as tested Dh57,000

Engine 1,170cc air/oil-cooled flat twin four-stroke engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 110hp) @ 7,750rpm

Torque 116Nm @ 6,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.3L / 100km

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited
Joseph E. Stiglitz
W. W. Norton & Company

THE DETAILS

Deadpool 2

Dir: David Leitch

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Justin Dennison, Zazie Beetz

Four stars

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi

Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni

Rating: 2.5/5

