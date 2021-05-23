Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed allocates Dh6 million for books and educational materials for UAE schools

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi has allocated Dh6 million to be spent on books and educational materials as the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair gets underway.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, made the announcement during the first day of the fair, with the books set to be purchased from the 500,000 titles available at the event.

The books and educational materials will be used to support the country’s education sector, and will be distributed to government schools throughout the UAE.

A hybrid Abu Dhabi Book Fair is taking place at Adnec this week. Antonie Robertson/The National

"Investing in books means investing in minds, the very foundation that any nation’s success is built on,” said Hussain Al Hammadi, Minister of Education. “We are grateful to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his support. Making a wide variety of literary works from the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair available to students will undoubtedly play an instrumental role in their educational development. It will also contribute greatly to broadening their horizons and better acquaint them with different cultures to hone their skills and further their experiences throughout their educational journey."

Mohamed Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism added: "We are greatly appreciative of this gesture, which reflects the vision and wisdom of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as it provides significant support and assistance to one of our country’s vital cultural industries, and follows the recent announcement that publishers are exempted from participation fees for the current edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

“We will immediately begin working with the Ministry of Education to ensure the selection of titles meets the needs of students at various levels of education, and to provide school libraries with the latest and most important literary, scientific, cultural and educational publications. By doing so, we will be able to motivate our youth to read and discover more about the world around them, which is in line with the vision of His Highness to encourage reading among students, and to make reading and acquiring knowledge a priority for the UAE community."

Running from Sunday, May 23 until Saturday, May 29 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec), the 30th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair will see more than 800 exhibitors from 46 countries take part. The fair is taking place as a hybrid programme of virtual events and activities held on the ground under strict precautionary measures to ensure visitors enjoy a safe experience.

More information on the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is available at adbookfair.com

The specs: McLaren 600LT Price, base: Dh914,000 Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 600hp @ 7,500rpm Torque: 620Nm @ 5,500rpm Fuel economy 12.2.L / 100km

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

The specs: 2018 BMW R nineT Scrambler Price, base / as tested Dh57,000 Engine 1,170cc air/oil-cooled flat twin four-stroke engine Transmission Six-speed gearbox Power 110hp) @ 7,750rpm Torque 116Nm @ 6,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 5.3L / 100km

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

THE DETAILS Deadpool 2 Dir: David Leitch Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Justin Dennison, Zazie Beetz Four stars

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

