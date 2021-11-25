UAE leaders welcome Bahrain's Crown Prince as he arrives in Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai, has welcomed Bahrain's Crown Prince on his arrival in the UAE.

Prince Salman bin Hamad travelled to the Emirates to celebrate Bahrain's National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan greeted the Crown Prince and his delegation at Al Maktoum International Airport.

"I was pleased to receive Bahrain Crown Prince HRH Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, on his arrival in Dubai to participate in the celebration of Bahrain's National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai," said Sheikh Hamdan on Twitter.

Also at the airport were Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai Media Council; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid, chairman of Dubai Sports Council; Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum, director general of Dubai's Department of Information, and Mohammad Al Gergawi, the UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

Later, Prince Salman met with Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Maktoum said they discussed new avenues to boost bilateral relations between the two countries.

"Our relations with the Kingdom of Bahrain are going through a great strategic development across all levels, and the historical brotherhood between the two peoples, praise be to God, is in continuous development under the wise leadership of the two countries," said Sheikh Maktoum on Twitter.

The meeting also included discussions on bilateral relations and the co-operation between the two countries in diverse fields under the leadership of President Sheikh Khalifa and King Hamad of Bahrain.

both sides also highlighted the importance of advancing partnerships in trade, investment, industry, education, health, food security, sustainable development and other vital sectors that are critical to shaping a bright future for both countries.

Other dignitaries present at the meeting included Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, along with several other senior officials.

Later Prince Salman attended the official flag raising ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza, one of the events to celebrate Bahrain's National Day.

Bahrain's Police Band entertained the crowds, and traditional folk singers welcomed visitors to the Bahrain pavilion.

The Mohammed Bin Faris Group is a Bahraini ensemble specialising in oud music.

Bahrain's National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai