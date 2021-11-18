ESCP Business School in Paris awards honorary doctorate to Mohammad Al Gergawi

Mohammad Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs, has been awarded an honorary doctorate in government management and future strategies by the ESCP European Business School in Paris.

Mr Al Gergawi was recognised with the Doctorate Honoris Causa for developing new methods of government management and for efficiently implementing them.

He improved the performance of government entities and services while remaining committed to best practices in governance.

The doctorate also recognised Mr Al Gergawi for introducing to the world a successful Emirati model for distinguished government performance.

The model has benefited several countries in the Middle East and beyond in improving governance.

The doctorate recognised Mr Al Gergawi's contributions to the UAE Strategy of the Future, a roadmap that will take the country to the next era of development.

ESCP Business School has campuses in Paris, Berlin, London, Madrid, Turin and Warsaw. It is consistently ranked among the best business schools in the world. In France, ESCP is one of the most prestigious and selective grandes écoles (the French equivalent of the US Ivy League).

The school has granted honorary doctorates only 17 times in its 202 years of existence.

The ESCP international college has more than 140 academic alliances in 47 countries and 68,000 alumni in 150 countries.