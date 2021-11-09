Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Syria

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, held talks with Syrian President Bashar Al Assad in Damascus on Tuesday.

The two men discussed the importance of the visit in strengthening ties between their countries in various fields.

During the meeting, they reviewed developments in the Middle East and Syria as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Mr Al Assad conveyed his greetings to President Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and his wishes for the UAE’s continued development and prosperity.

He stressed the close relations between nations and praised the objective positions adopted by the UAE.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the Emirates’ desire for a stable, secure and united Syria and its support for “all efforts made to end the Syrian crisis, consolidate stability in the country and meet the aspirations of the Syrian people for development, progress and prosperity”, state news agency Wam reported.

The meeting was held in the presence of Dr Faisal Mekdad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in Syria, and Mansour Fadlallah Azzam, Syria’s Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Sheikh Abdullah was joined by Khalifa Al Marar, Minister of State, and Ali Al Shamsi, chairman of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.