Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from President of Syria

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, reviewed relations between the UAE and Syria during a phone call from the country's president, Bashar Al Assad.
Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Al Assad discussed the prospects of advancing co-operation in various fields.
The conversation also touched upon ongoing developments in Syria and the Middle East, as well as issues of regional and international interest, Wam reported.
Updated: October 20th 2021, 6:03 PM