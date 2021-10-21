Egyptian PM welcomes Emirati ministers to Cairo

The Egyptian Prime Minister has welcomed an Emirati delegation to Cairo.

Dr Mostafa Madbouly greeted Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Ohoud Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future.

Dr Hala El Said, Egypt's Minister of Planning and Economic Development, also met the visiting party.

Dr Madbouly expressed his appreciation for the Emirati participation in the Egypt Award for Government Excellence, now in its second session. He congratulated the UAE on its development, which was demonstrated by this month's launch of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Mr Al Gergawi said Emirati-Egyptian relations were "of paramount importance to the leaders of the two countries, under the leadership of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, together with their brother, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi", state news agency Wam reported.

He spoke of how both countries were modernising their governments, development plans and strategies, and of their keenness to open new avenues of co-operation.

The UAE's leaders believes in the importance of building an "advanced model of Arab partnerships that contributes to supporting development efforts and enabling governments to keep pace with future requirements, develop frameworks on sustainable foundations, and thrive the human capabilities as the centre of any effort, initiative or project", Wam said.

Developments of the strategic partnership in government modernisation between the government of the UAE and the government of Egypt were reviewed.