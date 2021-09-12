UAE delegation travels to Washington to promote trade

A team of UAE officials will travel to the US this week for trade talks. Wam

A UAE delegation will travel to the US this week to promote trade.

Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq and Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, will go to Washington to meet senior US officials and private sector representatives.

The UAE delegation will include Mohammed Al Shorafa, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Saed Mohamed Alawadi, the chief executive of Dubai Exports, Muhammad Juma Al Musharkh, executive director of the Sharjah Foreign Direct Investment Office, and Fahad Al Gergawi, chief executive of Dubai FDI.

The delegation also includes representatives from the public and private sectors. It will seek to strengthen the economic ties between the UAE and the US, and develop relations.

Discussions will be held with senior officials from the US administration. These will be based around expanding co-operation in vital sectors such as infrastructure, health care, manufacturing, artificial intelligence, agricultural technology and renewable energy.

The UAE delegation visit will take in a number of other states.

Mr Al Marri will also visit New York, Delaware and Virginia to meet government officials, as well as attending events with private sector companies, including start-ups.

Dr Al Zeyoudi will visit Arizona and Indiana, meeting government officials and private sector representatives to discuss artificial intelligence and agribusiness.

The UAE has been America's largest export market in the Middle East for 12 years in a row. US exports to the UAE amounted to more than $15 billion last year, and investments between the two countries have created 88,000 jobs.

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

