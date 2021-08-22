Dubai sets up money-laundering court to combat financial crimes

A new court has been set up in Dubai to tackle financial crimes.

Dubai Courts on Sunday said the court would operate within the Court of First Instance and Court of Appeal, and focus on combating money laundering.

It will aim to further raise the global competitiveness of the UAE and Dubai by reinforcing justice and transparency.

Taresh Al Mansouri, director general of Dubai Courts, said the opening of the court would help Dubai Courts improve judicial efficiency.

Dr Abdullah Al Shamsi, head of Criminal Court at the Court of First Instance, said the special court would help “reinforce compliance with international anti-money laundering and law-enforcement standards”.

He said Dubai Courts was constantly working to expedite trials, which allowed defendants to submit their defence and courts to issue rulings quickly.

Dr Saeed Al Shaali, a judge of the Criminal Court at Dubai Courts, said police and Customs agencies in the UAE sought to combat money laundering and referred offenders to the public prosecutor's office for investigation.

If there is strong evidence of a crime, the case will be transferred to the court, which will provide all parties a fair trial before pronouncing its ruling, he said.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

The bio Favourite food: Japanese Favourite car: Lamborghini Favourite hobby: Football Favourite quote: If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough Favourite country: UAE

Hili 2: Unesco World Heritage site The site is part of the Hili archaeological park in Al Ain. Excavations there have proved the existence of the earliest known agricultural communities in modern-day UAE. Some date to the Bronze Age but Hili 2 is an Iron Age site. The Iron Age witnessed the development of the falaj, a network of channels that funnelled water from natural springs in the area. Wells allowed settlements to be established, but falaj meant they could grow and thrive. Unesco, the UN's cultural body, awarded Al Ain's sites - including Hili 2 - world heritage status in 2011. Now the most recent dig at the site has revealed even more about the skilled people that lived and worked there.

Our Time Has Come

MATCH INFO Group B Bayern Munich v Tottenham, midnight (Thursday)

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

Profile Company name: Jaib Started: January 2018 Co-founders: Fouad Jeryes and Sinan Taifour Based: Jordan Sector: FinTech Total transactions: over $800,000 since January, 2018 Investors in Jaib's mother company Alpha Apps: Aramex and 500 Startups

