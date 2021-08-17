UAE's 100 Million Meals campaign helps 310,000 Palestinians

The 100 Million Meals campaign raised enough funds to provide 216 million meals around the world. (supplied)

The UAE's 100 Million Meals campaign has delivered vital food aid to more than 310,000 Palestinians.

The global humanitarian drive – introduced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to mark Ramadan – distributed 28 million meals in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) teamed up with the UN World Food Programme to ensure those in need received crucial support.

As part of the campaign, 103,000 people across the West Bank’s 11 governorates benefited from instant e-vouchers worth $2 million.

The charitable initiative helped about 17,000 families to obtain food from more than 130 stores.

More than 207,385 people across the Gaza Strip’s five governorates also benefited from the initiative, as food support was provided to 34,564 families for an entire month.

Sara Al Nuaimi, director of MBRGI, said organisers were able to overcome logistical challenges to ensure tens of thousands of families were fed.

"The 100 Million Meals campaign added 19 million meals for the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of meals distributed in Palestine to 28 million meals," she said.

Mageed Yahia, WFP director in the UAE and representative to the GCC, emphasised the success of the UAE-UN alliance.

"The 100 Million Meals Campaign is a new chapter in the long-standing partnership between MBRGI and WFP, aimed at transforming the lives of millions of people who face food insecurity on daily basis," he said.

"It showcases just how much can be achieved when public support is mobilised to combat global hunger. It also proves that together we can make a world with Zero Hunger a reality."

The 100 Million Meals campaign greatly exceeded its target of providing 100 million meals to 30 countries.

Generous donations from the public helped to raise enough money to pay for 216 million meals by the conclusion of the fundraising effort.

