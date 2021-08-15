UAE to launch Global Media Congress next year

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has said the first Global Media Congress will be held in Abu Dhabi next year.

The UAE will host the first Global Media Congress next year.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, made the announcement on Sunday.

The event will be held in Abu Dhabi from November 15 to 17. It will be organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company in partnership with state news agency Wam.

Sheikh Mansour said the UAE was a "global host and an efficient platform for the entire media sector because of its integrated digital infrastructure".

It also has a supportive legal and legislative environment, as well as attractive living standards for all nationalities and international companies in the media and cultural industries, he said.

He said the Congress would be "an exceptional platform" for the media sector.

The event will include a media conference and exhibitions to help media organisations discuss partnerships and agreements to provide useful and credible content.

Various media leaders, global influencers, academics and students are expected to attend the event.

The Congress will also discuss topics including digital communication, artificial intelligence, advanced technologies and innovation in the media sector.

Sessions focusing on journalism, radio, television, the internet, social media and international influencers will be held.

The event will serve as a platform for international companies interested in engaging in media markets in the Gulf region, the Middle East and North Africa.