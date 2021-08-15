UAE to launch Global Media Congress next year

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, says the Congress will be 'an exceptional platform' for the media sector

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has said the first Global Media Congress will be held in Abu Dhabi next year.

The National
Aug 15, 2021

The UAE will host the first Global Media Congress next year.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, made the announcement on Sunday.

The event will be held in Abu Dhabi from November 15 to 17. It will be organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company in partnership with state news agency Wam.

Sheikh Mansour said the UAE was a "global host and an efficient platform for the entire media sector because of its integrated digital infrastructure".

It also has a supportive legal and legislative environment, as well as attractive living standards for all nationalities and international companies in the media and cultural industries, he said.

He said the Congress would be "an exceptional platform" for the media sector.

The event will include a media conference and exhibitions to help media organisations discuss partnerships and agreements to provide useful and credible content.

Read More
UAE establishes new regulatory body to govern the media

Various media leaders, global influencers, academics and students are expected to attend the event.

The Congress will also discuss topics including digital communication, artificial intelligence, advanced technologies and innovation in the media sector.

Sessions focusing on journalism, radio, television, the internet, social media and international influencers will be held.

The event will serve as a platform for international companies interested in engaging in media markets in the Gulf region, the Middle East and North Africa.

Updated: August 15th 2021, 7:28 AM
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
UAE to launch Global Media Congress next year
UAE marks Pakistan's 75th Independence Day
Abu Dhabi rules: how to verify international vaccine certificates to enter public places
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announces new government service centre ratings