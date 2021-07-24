UAE sends nine tonnes of emergency medical aid to Rwanda

UAE sends emergency medical aid to Rwanda The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane carrying nine tonnes of medical supplies, testing kits, ventilators and Covid-19 vaccines to Rwanda.

The UAE sent 9 tonnes of emergency medical aid to Rwanda on Saturday.

An aircraft carrying medical supplies, testing kits, ventilators and Covid-19 vaccines flew to the African nation.

UAE ambassador to Rwanda, Hazza Mohammed Kharsan Al Qahtani, thanked the UAE for sending supplies to the country to battle the pandemic.

“Rwanda was among the first countries to receive medical aid from the UAE to combat Covid-19,” he said.

“In June 2020, the UAE sent to Rwanda a plane carrying four tonnes of medical supplies, to help over 4,000 healthcare workers to contain the spread of the pandemic.

“In February 2021, the UAE sent a plane carrying 7.8 tonnes of medical aid, in support of the Rwandan government's efforts to fight Covid-19.”

The UAE also sent 56 tonnes of medical supplies, including oxygen cylinders, respiratory equipment and Covid-19 vaccines, to Indonesia on Saturday.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing more than 2,200 tonnes of aid to more than 135 countries.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

Walls Louis Tomlinson 3 out of 5 stars (Syco Music/Arista Records)

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

