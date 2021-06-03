Roland Baltazar, a Filipino delivery driver in Abu Dhabi, has won Dh1 million from the Mahzooz draw. Mahzooz

A Filipino delivery driver has won a grand prize of Dh1 million ($272,294) after taking part in a weekly draw by Mahzooz.

Roland Baltazar, 38, has been living in the UAE for the past 10 years and is currently a delivery driver for a cake shop in Abu Dhabi.

He was one of two winners of the Dh2m prize by Mahzooz, a weekly live draw that has prizes of up to Dh50m. His good fortune was shared by an Emirati winner.

Mr Baltazar hopes to use some of the funds to give his partner the wedding of her dreams, as well as help his family in the Philippines.

“We have been talking about getting married for a long time and now we can finally afford it,” he said.

“I can finally buy land for my mother so she can build her dream home.

"I also want to help my brother. Ever since I was little, he has supported me through everything – going to college and moving to the UAE.

"None of this would have been possible without him.”

Mr Baltazar said he had been participating in Mahzooz for a long time and always hoped he would win.

Participants must register online and buy a Dh35 bottle of water to enter. The bottles are collected by the organisation and donated to charity.

“I always knew my lucky day would come and when it came on Saturday, I couldn’t believe it,” said Mr Baltazar.

“When I saw that my numbers matched, I was so excited that I couldn’t sleep. I even had to check my blood pressure the next morning.

"I never thought that I’d become a millionaire but now I know for sure that everything in life is possible.”

Last month, another resident from the Philippines struck it lucky with the Mahzooz draw.

Wendy Arroz, 41, said her winnings meant she could bring her daughter Zarren to the UAE to live with her. Courtesy: Ms Arroz

Wendy Arroz, 41, won Dh200,000 and will bring her daughter, who she has not seen for more than two years, to live with her in Dubai.

"This is going to change our lives. I can finally bring my daughter to Dubai and see her again," she told The National at the time.

"I haven't seen her since 2019. She lives in the Philippines because I always thought school was too expensive here as compared to what I pay back home, but now we are looking into whether she can live here with me.

"I'm a single mother and I have no one to rely on. Right now, I'm discussing what steps I'll take next with my parents, but I know that this amount will change our lives for the better."

The mega prize of Dh50m is still up for grabs. The next draw will take place on June 5.

How a UAE lottery changed these expats' lives - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 UAE residents who struck lucky with Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket draw attended a gala dinner on Tuesday. Organisers of the draw celebrated the winners' good luck at the Alexandra Dhow Cruise in Dubai Marina. All photos by Leslie Pableo / The National (RUEL PABLEO)

Results 2pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: AF Thayer, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: AF Sahwa, Nathan Crosse, Mohamed Ramadan. 3pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m, Winner: AF Thobor, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 2,000m, Winner: AF Mezmar, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 4pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup presented by Longines (TB) Dh 200,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Galvanize, Nathan Cross, Doug Watson. 4.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Ajaj, Bernardo Pinheiro, Mohamed Daggash.

Results 2pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: AF Thayer, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: AF Sahwa, Nathan Crosse, Mohamed Ramadan. 3pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m, Winner: AF Thobor, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 2,000m, Winner: AF Mezmar, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 4pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup presented by Longines (TB) Dh 200,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Galvanize, Nathan Cross, Doug Watson. 4.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Ajaj, Bernardo Pinheiro, Mohamed Daggash.

Results 2pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: AF Thayer, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: AF Sahwa, Nathan Crosse, Mohamed Ramadan. 3pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m, Winner: AF Thobor, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 2,000m, Winner: AF Mezmar, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 4pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup presented by Longines (TB) Dh 200,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Galvanize, Nathan Cross, Doug Watson. 4.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Ajaj, Bernardo Pinheiro, Mohamed Daggash.

Results 2pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: AF Thayer, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: AF Sahwa, Nathan Crosse, Mohamed Ramadan. 3pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m, Winner: AF Thobor, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 2,000m, Winner: AF Mezmar, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 4pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup presented by Longines (TB) Dh 200,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Galvanize, Nathan Cross, Doug Watson. 4.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Ajaj, Bernardo Pinheiro, Mohamed Daggash.

Results 2pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: AF Thayer, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: AF Sahwa, Nathan Crosse, Mohamed Ramadan. 3pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m, Winner: AF Thobor, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 2,000m, Winner: AF Mezmar, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 4pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup presented by Longines (TB) Dh 200,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Galvanize, Nathan Cross, Doug Watson. 4.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Ajaj, Bernardo Pinheiro, Mohamed Daggash.

Results 2pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: AF Thayer, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: AF Sahwa, Nathan Crosse, Mohamed Ramadan. 3pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m, Winner: AF Thobor, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 2,000m, Winner: AF Mezmar, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 4pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup presented by Longines (TB) Dh 200,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Galvanize, Nathan Cross, Doug Watson. 4.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Ajaj, Bernardo Pinheiro, Mohamed Daggash.

Results 2pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: AF Thayer, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: AF Sahwa, Nathan Crosse, Mohamed Ramadan. 3pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m, Winner: AF Thobor, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 2,000m, Winner: AF Mezmar, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 4pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup presented by Longines (TB) Dh 200,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Galvanize, Nathan Cross, Doug Watson. 4.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Ajaj, Bernardo Pinheiro, Mohamed Daggash.

Results 2pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: AF Thayer, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: AF Sahwa, Nathan Crosse, Mohamed Ramadan. 3pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m, Winner: AF Thobor, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 2,000m, Winner: AF Mezmar, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 4pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup presented by Longines (TB) Dh 200,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Galvanize, Nathan Cross, Doug Watson. 4.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Ajaj, Bernardo Pinheiro, Mohamed Daggash.

Results 2pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: AF Thayer, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: AF Sahwa, Nathan Crosse, Mohamed Ramadan. 3pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m, Winner: AF Thobor, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 2,000m, Winner: AF Mezmar, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 4pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup presented by Longines (TB) Dh 200,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Galvanize, Nathan Cross, Doug Watson. 4.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Ajaj, Bernardo Pinheiro, Mohamed Daggash.

Results 2pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: AF Thayer, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: AF Sahwa, Nathan Crosse, Mohamed Ramadan. 3pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m, Winner: AF Thobor, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 2,000m, Winner: AF Mezmar, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 4pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup presented by Longines (TB) Dh 200,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Galvanize, Nathan Cross, Doug Watson. 4.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Ajaj, Bernardo Pinheiro, Mohamed Daggash.

Results 2pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: AF Thayer, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: AF Sahwa, Nathan Crosse, Mohamed Ramadan. 3pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m, Winner: AF Thobor, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 2,000m, Winner: AF Mezmar, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 4pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup presented by Longines (TB) Dh 200,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Galvanize, Nathan Cross, Doug Watson. 4.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Ajaj, Bernardo Pinheiro, Mohamed Daggash.

Results 2pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: AF Thayer, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: AF Sahwa, Nathan Crosse, Mohamed Ramadan. 3pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m, Winner: AF Thobor, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 2,000m, Winner: AF Mezmar, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 4pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup presented by Longines (TB) Dh 200,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Galvanize, Nathan Cross, Doug Watson. 4.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Ajaj, Bernardo Pinheiro, Mohamed Daggash.

Results 2pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: AF Thayer, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: AF Sahwa, Nathan Crosse, Mohamed Ramadan. 3pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m, Winner: AF Thobor, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 2,000m, Winner: AF Mezmar, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 4pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup presented by Longines (TB) Dh 200,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Galvanize, Nathan Cross, Doug Watson. 4.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Ajaj, Bernardo Pinheiro, Mohamed Daggash.

Results 2pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: AF Thayer, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: AF Sahwa, Nathan Crosse, Mohamed Ramadan. 3pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m, Winner: AF Thobor, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 2,000m, Winner: AF Mezmar, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 4pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup presented by Longines (TB) Dh 200,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Galvanize, Nathan Cross, Doug Watson. 4.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Ajaj, Bernardo Pinheiro, Mohamed Daggash.

Results 2pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: AF Thayer, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: AF Sahwa, Nathan Crosse, Mohamed Ramadan. 3pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m, Winner: AF Thobor, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 2,000m, Winner: AF Mezmar, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 4pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup presented by Longines (TB) Dh 200,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Galvanize, Nathan Cross, Doug Watson. 4.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Ajaj, Bernardo Pinheiro, Mohamed Daggash.

Results 2pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: AF Thayer, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: AF Sahwa, Nathan Crosse, Mohamed Ramadan. 3pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m, Winner: AF Thobor, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 2,000m, Winner: AF Mezmar, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 4pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup presented by Longines (TB) Dh 200,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Galvanize, Nathan Cross, Doug Watson. 4.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Ajaj, Bernardo Pinheiro, Mohamed Daggash.

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

AVOID SCAMMERS: TIPS FROM EMIRATES NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

AVOID SCAMMERS: TIPS FROM EMIRATES NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

AVOID SCAMMERS: TIPS FROM EMIRATES NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

AVOID SCAMMERS: TIPS FROM EMIRATES NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

AVOID SCAMMERS: TIPS FROM EMIRATES NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

AVOID SCAMMERS: TIPS FROM EMIRATES NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

AVOID SCAMMERS: TIPS FROM EMIRATES NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

AVOID SCAMMERS: TIPS FROM EMIRATES NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

AVOID SCAMMERS: TIPS FROM EMIRATES NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

AVOID SCAMMERS: TIPS FROM EMIRATES NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

AVOID SCAMMERS: TIPS FROM EMIRATES NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

AVOID SCAMMERS: TIPS FROM EMIRATES NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

AVOID SCAMMERS: TIPS FROM EMIRATES NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

AVOID SCAMMERS: TIPS FROM EMIRATES NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

AVOID SCAMMERS: TIPS FROM EMIRATES NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

AVOID SCAMMERS: TIPS FROM EMIRATES NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Bio Age: 25 Town: Al Diqdaqah – Ras Al Khaimah Education: Bachelors degree in mechanical engineering Favourite colour: White Favourite place in the UAE: Downtown Dubai Favourite book: A Life in Administration by Ghazi Al Gosaibi. First owned baking book: How to Be a Domestic Goddess by Nigella Lawson.

Bio Age: 25 Town: Al Diqdaqah – Ras Al Khaimah Education: Bachelors degree in mechanical engineering Favourite colour: White Favourite place in the UAE: Downtown Dubai Favourite book: A Life in Administration by Ghazi Al Gosaibi. First owned baking book: How to Be a Domestic Goddess by Nigella Lawson.

Bio Age: 25 Town: Al Diqdaqah – Ras Al Khaimah Education: Bachelors degree in mechanical engineering Favourite colour: White Favourite place in the UAE: Downtown Dubai Favourite book: A Life in Administration by Ghazi Al Gosaibi. First owned baking book: How to Be a Domestic Goddess by Nigella Lawson.

Bio Age: 25 Town: Al Diqdaqah – Ras Al Khaimah Education: Bachelors degree in mechanical engineering Favourite colour: White Favourite place in the UAE: Downtown Dubai Favourite book: A Life in Administration by Ghazi Al Gosaibi. First owned baking book: How to Be a Domestic Goddess by Nigella Lawson.

Bio Age: 25 Town: Al Diqdaqah – Ras Al Khaimah Education: Bachelors degree in mechanical engineering Favourite colour: White Favourite place in the UAE: Downtown Dubai Favourite book: A Life in Administration by Ghazi Al Gosaibi. First owned baking book: How to Be a Domestic Goddess by Nigella Lawson.

Bio Age: 25 Town: Al Diqdaqah – Ras Al Khaimah Education: Bachelors degree in mechanical engineering Favourite colour: White Favourite place in the UAE: Downtown Dubai Favourite book: A Life in Administration by Ghazi Al Gosaibi. First owned baking book: How to Be a Domestic Goddess by Nigella Lawson.

Bio Age: 25 Town: Al Diqdaqah – Ras Al Khaimah Education: Bachelors degree in mechanical engineering Favourite colour: White Favourite place in the UAE: Downtown Dubai Favourite book: A Life in Administration by Ghazi Al Gosaibi. First owned baking book: How to Be a Domestic Goddess by Nigella Lawson.

Bio Age: 25 Town: Al Diqdaqah – Ras Al Khaimah Education: Bachelors degree in mechanical engineering Favourite colour: White Favourite place in the UAE: Downtown Dubai Favourite book: A Life in Administration by Ghazi Al Gosaibi. First owned baking book: How to Be a Domestic Goddess by Nigella Lawson.

Bio Age: 25 Town: Al Diqdaqah – Ras Al Khaimah Education: Bachelors degree in mechanical engineering Favourite colour: White Favourite place in the UAE: Downtown Dubai Favourite book: A Life in Administration by Ghazi Al Gosaibi. First owned baking book: How to Be a Domestic Goddess by Nigella Lawson.

Bio Age: 25 Town: Al Diqdaqah – Ras Al Khaimah Education: Bachelors degree in mechanical engineering Favourite colour: White Favourite place in the UAE: Downtown Dubai Favourite book: A Life in Administration by Ghazi Al Gosaibi. First owned baking book: How to Be a Domestic Goddess by Nigella Lawson.

Bio Age: 25 Town: Al Diqdaqah – Ras Al Khaimah Education: Bachelors degree in mechanical engineering Favourite colour: White Favourite place in the UAE: Downtown Dubai Favourite book: A Life in Administration by Ghazi Al Gosaibi. First owned baking book: How to Be a Domestic Goddess by Nigella Lawson.

Bio Age: 25 Town: Al Diqdaqah – Ras Al Khaimah Education: Bachelors degree in mechanical engineering Favourite colour: White Favourite place in the UAE: Downtown Dubai Favourite book: A Life in Administration by Ghazi Al Gosaibi. First owned baking book: How to Be a Domestic Goddess by Nigella Lawson.

Bio Age: 25 Town: Al Diqdaqah – Ras Al Khaimah Education: Bachelors degree in mechanical engineering Favourite colour: White Favourite place in the UAE: Downtown Dubai Favourite book: A Life in Administration by Ghazi Al Gosaibi. First owned baking book: How to Be a Domestic Goddess by Nigella Lawson.

Bio Age: 25 Town: Al Diqdaqah – Ras Al Khaimah Education: Bachelors degree in mechanical engineering Favourite colour: White Favourite place in the UAE: Downtown Dubai Favourite book: A Life in Administration by Ghazi Al Gosaibi. First owned baking book: How to Be a Domestic Goddess by Nigella Lawson.

Bio Age: 25 Town: Al Diqdaqah – Ras Al Khaimah Education: Bachelors degree in mechanical engineering Favourite colour: White Favourite place in the UAE: Downtown Dubai Favourite book: A Life in Administration by Ghazi Al Gosaibi. First owned baking book: How to Be a Domestic Goddess by Nigella Lawson.

Bio Age: 25 Town: Al Diqdaqah – Ras Al Khaimah Education: Bachelors degree in mechanical engineering Favourite colour: White Favourite place in the UAE: Downtown Dubai Favourite book: A Life in Administration by Ghazi Al Gosaibi. First owned baking book: How to Be a Domestic Goddess by Nigella Lawson.

The six points: 1. Ministers should be in the field, instead of always at conferences 2. Foreign diplomacy must be left to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation 3. Emiratisation is a top priority that will have a renewed push behind it 4. The UAE's economy must continue to thrive and grow 5. Complaints from the public must be addressed, not avoided 6. Have hope for the future, what is yet to come is bigger and better than before

The six points: 1. Ministers should be in the field, instead of always at conferences 2. Foreign diplomacy must be left to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation 3. Emiratisation is a top priority that will have a renewed push behind it 4. The UAE's economy must continue to thrive and grow 5. Complaints from the public must be addressed, not avoided 6. Have hope for the future, what is yet to come is bigger and better than before

The six points: 1. Ministers should be in the field, instead of always at conferences 2. Foreign diplomacy must be left to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation 3. Emiratisation is a top priority that will have a renewed push behind it 4. The UAE's economy must continue to thrive and grow 5. Complaints from the public must be addressed, not avoided 6. Have hope for the future, what is yet to come is bigger and better than before

The six points: 1. Ministers should be in the field, instead of always at conferences 2. Foreign diplomacy must be left to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation 3. Emiratisation is a top priority that will have a renewed push behind it 4. The UAE's economy must continue to thrive and grow 5. Complaints from the public must be addressed, not avoided 6. Have hope for the future, what is yet to come is bigger and better than before

The six points: 1. Ministers should be in the field, instead of always at conferences 2. Foreign diplomacy must be left to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation 3. Emiratisation is a top priority that will have a renewed push behind it 4. The UAE's economy must continue to thrive and grow 5. Complaints from the public must be addressed, not avoided 6. Have hope for the future, what is yet to come is bigger and better than before

The six points: 1. Ministers should be in the field, instead of always at conferences 2. Foreign diplomacy must be left to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation 3. Emiratisation is a top priority that will have a renewed push behind it 4. The UAE's economy must continue to thrive and grow 5. Complaints from the public must be addressed, not avoided 6. Have hope for the future, what is yet to come is bigger and better than before

The six points: 1. Ministers should be in the field, instead of always at conferences 2. Foreign diplomacy must be left to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation 3. Emiratisation is a top priority that will have a renewed push behind it 4. The UAE's economy must continue to thrive and grow 5. Complaints from the public must be addressed, not avoided 6. Have hope for the future, what is yet to come is bigger and better than before

The six points: 1. Ministers should be in the field, instead of always at conferences 2. Foreign diplomacy must be left to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation 3. Emiratisation is a top priority that will have a renewed push behind it 4. The UAE's economy must continue to thrive and grow 5. Complaints from the public must be addressed, not avoided 6. Have hope for the future, what is yet to come is bigger and better than before

The six points: 1. Ministers should be in the field, instead of always at conferences 2. Foreign diplomacy must be left to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation 3. Emiratisation is a top priority that will have a renewed push behind it 4. The UAE's economy must continue to thrive and grow 5. Complaints from the public must be addressed, not avoided 6. Have hope for the future, what is yet to come is bigger and better than before

The six points: 1. Ministers should be in the field, instead of always at conferences 2. Foreign diplomacy must be left to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation 3. Emiratisation is a top priority that will have a renewed push behind it 4. The UAE's economy must continue to thrive and grow 5. Complaints from the public must be addressed, not avoided 6. Have hope for the future, what is yet to come is bigger and better than before

The six points: 1. Ministers should be in the field, instead of always at conferences 2. Foreign diplomacy must be left to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation 3. Emiratisation is a top priority that will have a renewed push behind it 4. The UAE's economy must continue to thrive and grow 5. Complaints from the public must be addressed, not avoided 6. Have hope for the future, what is yet to come is bigger and better than before

The six points: 1. Ministers should be in the field, instead of always at conferences 2. Foreign diplomacy must be left to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation 3. Emiratisation is a top priority that will have a renewed push behind it 4. The UAE's economy must continue to thrive and grow 5. Complaints from the public must be addressed, not avoided 6. Have hope for the future, what is yet to come is bigger and better than before

The six points: 1. Ministers should be in the field, instead of always at conferences 2. Foreign diplomacy must be left to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation 3. Emiratisation is a top priority that will have a renewed push behind it 4. The UAE's economy must continue to thrive and grow 5. Complaints from the public must be addressed, not avoided 6. Have hope for the future, what is yet to come is bigger and better than before

The six points: 1. Ministers should be in the field, instead of always at conferences 2. Foreign diplomacy must be left to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation 3. Emiratisation is a top priority that will have a renewed push behind it 4. The UAE's economy must continue to thrive and grow 5. Complaints from the public must be addressed, not avoided 6. Have hope for the future, what is yet to come is bigger and better than before

The six points: 1. Ministers should be in the field, instead of always at conferences 2. Foreign diplomacy must be left to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation 3. Emiratisation is a top priority that will have a renewed push behind it 4. The UAE's economy must continue to thrive and grow 5. Complaints from the public must be addressed, not avoided 6. Have hope for the future, what is yet to come is bigger and better than before

The six points: 1. Ministers should be in the field, instead of always at conferences 2. Foreign diplomacy must be left to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation 3. Emiratisation is a top priority that will have a renewed push behind it 4. The UAE's economy must continue to thrive and grow 5. Complaints from the public must be addressed, not avoided 6. Have hope for the future, what is yet to come is bigger and better than before

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

if you go The flights Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and Royal Jordanian all offer direct, three-and-a-half-hour flights from the UAE to the Jordanian capital Amman. Alternatively, from June Fly Dubai will offer a new direct service from Dubai to Aqaba in the south of the country. See the airlines’ respective sites for varying prices or search on reliable price-comparison site Skyscanner. The trip Jamie Lafferty was a guest of the Jordan Tourist Board. For more information on adventure tourism in Jordan see Visit Jordan. A number of new and established tour companies offer the chance to go caving, rock-climbing, canyoning, and mountaineering in Jordan. Prices vary depending on how many activities you want to do and how many days you plan to stay in the country. Among the leaders are Terhaal, who offer a two-day canyoning trip from Dh845 per person. If you really want to push your limits, contact the Stronger Team. For a more trek-focused trip, KE Adventure offers an eight-day trip from Dh5,300 per person.

if you go The flights Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and Royal Jordanian all offer direct, three-and-a-half-hour flights from the UAE to the Jordanian capital Amman. Alternatively, from June Fly Dubai will offer a new direct service from Dubai to Aqaba in the south of the country. See the airlines’ respective sites for varying prices or search on reliable price-comparison site Skyscanner. The trip Jamie Lafferty was a guest of the Jordan Tourist Board. For more information on adventure tourism in Jordan see Visit Jordan. A number of new and established tour companies offer the chance to go caving, rock-climbing, canyoning, and mountaineering in Jordan. Prices vary depending on how many activities you want to do and how many days you plan to stay in the country. Among the leaders are Terhaal, who offer a two-day canyoning trip from Dh845 per person. If you really want to push your limits, contact the Stronger Team. For a more trek-focused trip, KE Adventure offers an eight-day trip from Dh5,300 per person.

if you go The flights Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and Royal Jordanian all offer direct, three-and-a-half-hour flights from the UAE to the Jordanian capital Amman. Alternatively, from June Fly Dubai will offer a new direct service from Dubai to Aqaba in the south of the country. See the airlines’ respective sites for varying prices or search on reliable price-comparison site Skyscanner. The trip Jamie Lafferty was a guest of the Jordan Tourist Board. For more information on adventure tourism in Jordan see Visit Jordan. A number of new and established tour companies offer the chance to go caving, rock-climbing, canyoning, and mountaineering in Jordan. Prices vary depending on how many activities you want to do and how many days you plan to stay in the country. Among the leaders are Terhaal, who offer a two-day canyoning trip from Dh845 per person. If you really want to push your limits, contact the Stronger Team. For a more trek-focused trip, KE Adventure offers an eight-day trip from Dh5,300 per person.

if you go The flights Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and Royal Jordanian all offer direct, three-and-a-half-hour flights from the UAE to the Jordanian capital Amman. Alternatively, from June Fly Dubai will offer a new direct service from Dubai to Aqaba in the south of the country. See the airlines’ respective sites for varying prices or search on reliable price-comparison site Skyscanner. The trip Jamie Lafferty was a guest of the Jordan Tourist Board. For more information on adventure tourism in Jordan see Visit Jordan. A number of new and established tour companies offer the chance to go caving, rock-climbing, canyoning, and mountaineering in Jordan. Prices vary depending on how many activities you want to do and how many days you plan to stay in the country. Among the leaders are Terhaal, who offer a two-day canyoning trip from Dh845 per person. If you really want to push your limits, contact the Stronger Team. For a more trek-focused trip, KE Adventure offers an eight-day trip from Dh5,300 per person.

if you go The flights Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and Royal Jordanian all offer direct, three-and-a-half-hour flights from the UAE to the Jordanian capital Amman. Alternatively, from June Fly Dubai will offer a new direct service from Dubai to Aqaba in the south of the country. See the airlines’ respective sites for varying prices or search on reliable price-comparison site Skyscanner. The trip Jamie Lafferty was a guest of the Jordan Tourist Board. For more information on adventure tourism in Jordan see Visit Jordan. A number of new and established tour companies offer the chance to go caving, rock-climbing, canyoning, and mountaineering in Jordan. Prices vary depending on how many activities you want to do and how many days you plan to stay in the country. Among the leaders are Terhaal, who offer a two-day canyoning trip from Dh845 per person. If you really want to push your limits, contact the Stronger Team. For a more trek-focused trip, KE Adventure offers an eight-day trip from Dh5,300 per person.

if you go The flights Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and Royal Jordanian all offer direct, three-and-a-half-hour flights from the UAE to the Jordanian capital Amman. Alternatively, from June Fly Dubai will offer a new direct service from Dubai to Aqaba in the south of the country. See the airlines’ respective sites for varying prices or search on reliable price-comparison site Skyscanner. The trip Jamie Lafferty was a guest of the Jordan Tourist Board. For more information on adventure tourism in Jordan see Visit Jordan. A number of new and established tour companies offer the chance to go caving, rock-climbing, canyoning, and mountaineering in Jordan. Prices vary depending on how many activities you want to do and how many days you plan to stay in the country. Among the leaders are Terhaal, who offer a two-day canyoning trip from Dh845 per person. If you really want to push your limits, contact the Stronger Team. For a more trek-focused trip, KE Adventure offers an eight-day trip from Dh5,300 per person.

if you go The flights Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and Royal Jordanian all offer direct, three-and-a-half-hour flights from the UAE to the Jordanian capital Amman. Alternatively, from June Fly Dubai will offer a new direct service from Dubai to Aqaba in the south of the country. See the airlines’ respective sites for varying prices or search on reliable price-comparison site Skyscanner. The trip Jamie Lafferty was a guest of the Jordan Tourist Board. For more information on adventure tourism in Jordan see Visit Jordan. A number of new and established tour companies offer the chance to go caving, rock-climbing, canyoning, and mountaineering in Jordan. Prices vary depending on how many activities you want to do and how many days you plan to stay in the country. Among the leaders are Terhaal, who offer a two-day canyoning trip from Dh845 per person. If you really want to push your limits, contact the Stronger Team. For a more trek-focused trip, KE Adventure offers an eight-day trip from Dh5,300 per person.

if you go The flights Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and Royal Jordanian all offer direct, three-and-a-half-hour flights from the UAE to the Jordanian capital Amman. Alternatively, from June Fly Dubai will offer a new direct service from Dubai to Aqaba in the south of the country. See the airlines’ respective sites for varying prices or search on reliable price-comparison site Skyscanner. The trip Jamie Lafferty was a guest of the Jordan Tourist Board. For more information on adventure tourism in Jordan see Visit Jordan. A number of new and established tour companies offer the chance to go caving, rock-climbing, canyoning, and mountaineering in Jordan. Prices vary depending on how many activities you want to do and how many days you plan to stay in the country. Among the leaders are Terhaal, who offer a two-day canyoning trip from Dh845 per person. If you really want to push your limits, contact the Stronger Team. For a more trek-focused trip, KE Adventure offers an eight-day trip from Dh5,300 per person.

if you go The flights Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and Royal Jordanian all offer direct, three-and-a-half-hour flights from the UAE to the Jordanian capital Amman. Alternatively, from June Fly Dubai will offer a new direct service from Dubai to Aqaba in the south of the country. See the airlines’ respective sites for varying prices or search on reliable price-comparison site Skyscanner. The trip Jamie Lafferty was a guest of the Jordan Tourist Board. For more information on adventure tourism in Jordan see Visit Jordan. A number of new and established tour companies offer the chance to go caving, rock-climbing, canyoning, and mountaineering in Jordan. Prices vary depending on how many activities you want to do and how many days you plan to stay in the country. Among the leaders are Terhaal, who offer a two-day canyoning trip from Dh845 per person. If you really want to push your limits, contact the Stronger Team. For a more trek-focused trip, KE Adventure offers an eight-day trip from Dh5,300 per person.

if you go The flights Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and Royal Jordanian all offer direct, three-and-a-half-hour flights from the UAE to the Jordanian capital Amman. Alternatively, from June Fly Dubai will offer a new direct service from Dubai to Aqaba in the south of the country. See the airlines’ respective sites for varying prices or search on reliable price-comparison site Skyscanner. The trip Jamie Lafferty was a guest of the Jordan Tourist Board. For more information on adventure tourism in Jordan see Visit Jordan. A number of new and established tour companies offer the chance to go caving, rock-climbing, canyoning, and mountaineering in Jordan. Prices vary depending on how many activities you want to do and how many days you plan to stay in the country. Among the leaders are Terhaal, who offer a two-day canyoning trip from Dh845 per person. If you really want to push your limits, contact the Stronger Team. For a more trek-focused trip, KE Adventure offers an eight-day trip from Dh5,300 per person.

if you go The flights Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and Royal Jordanian all offer direct, three-and-a-half-hour flights from the UAE to the Jordanian capital Amman. Alternatively, from June Fly Dubai will offer a new direct service from Dubai to Aqaba in the south of the country. See the airlines’ respective sites for varying prices or search on reliable price-comparison site Skyscanner. The trip Jamie Lafferty was a guest of the Jordan Tourist Board. For more information on adventure tourism in Jordan see Visit Jordan. A number of new and established tour companies offer the chance to go caving, rock-climbing, canyoning, and mountaineering in Jordan. Prices vary depending on how many activities you want to do and how many days you plan to stay in the country. Among the leaders are Terhaal, who offer a two-day canyoning trip from Dh845 per person. If you really want to push your limits, contact the Stronger Team. For a more trek-focused trip, KE Adventure offers an eight-day trip from Dh5,300 per person.

if you go The flights Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and Royal Jordanian all offer direct, three-and-a-half-hour flights from the UAE to the Jordanian capital Amman. Alternatively, from June Fly Dubai will offer a new direct service from Dubai to Aqaba in the south of the country. See the airlines’ respective sites for varying prices or search on reliable price-comparison site Skyscanner. The trip Jamie Lafferty was a guest of the Jordan Tourist Board. For more information on adventure tourism in Jordan see Visit Jordan. A number of new and established tour companies offer the chance to go caving, rock-climbing, canyoning, and mountaineering in Jordan. Prices vary depending on how many activities you want to do and how many days you plan to stay in the country. Among the leaders are Terhaal, who offer a two-day canyoning trip from Dh845 per person. If you really want to push your limits, contact the Stronger Team. For a more trek-focused trip, KE Adventure offers an eight-day trip from Dh5,300 per person.

if you go The flights Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and Royal Jordanian all offer direct, three-and-a-half-hour flights from the UAE to the Jordanian capital Amman. Alternatively, from June Fly Dubai will offer a new direct service from Dubai to Aqaba in the south of the country. See the airlines’ respective sites for varying prices or search on reliable price-comparison site Skyscanner. The trip Jamie Lafferty was a guest of the Jordan Tourist Board. For more information on adventure tourism in Jordan see Visit Jordan. A number of new and established tour companies offer the chance to go caving, rock-climbing, canyoning, and mountaineering in Jordan. Prices vary depending on how many activities you want to do and how many days you plan to stay in the country. Among the leaders are Terhaal, who offer a two-day canyoning trip from Dh845 per person. If you really want to push your limits, contact the Stronger Team. For a more trek-focused trip, KE Adventure offers an eight-day trip from Dh5,300 per person.

if you go The flights Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and Royal Jordanian all offer direct, three-and-a-half-hour flights from the UAE to the Jordanian capital Amman. Alternatively, from June Fly Dubai will offer a new direct service from Dubai to Aqaba in the south of the country. See the airlines’ respective sites for varying prices or search on reliable price-comparison site Skyscanner. The trip Jamie Lafferty was a guest of the Jordan Tourist Board. For more information on adventure tourism in Jordan see Visit Jordan. A number of new and established tour companies offer the chance to go caving, rock-climbing, canyoning, and mountaineering in Jordan. Prices vary depending on how many activities you want to do and how many days you plan to stay in the country. Among the leaders are Terhaal, who offer a two-day canyoning trip from Dh845 per person. If you really want to push your limits, contact the Stronger Team. For a more trek-focused trip, KE Adventure offers an eight-day trip from Dh5,300 per person.

if you go The flights Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and Royal Jordanian all offer direct, three-and-a-half-hour flights from the UAE to the Jordanian capital Amman. Alternatively, from June Fly Dubai will offer a new direct service from Dubai to Aqaba in the south of the country. See the airlines’ respective sites for varying prices or search on reliable price-comparison site Skyscanner. The trip Jamie Lafferty was a guest of the Jordan Tourist Board. For more information on adventure tourism in Jordan see Visit Jordan. A number of new and established tour companies offer the chance to go caving, rock-climbing, canyoning, and mountaineering in Jordan. Prices vary depending on how many activities you want to do and how many days you plan to stay in the country. Among the leaders are Terhaal, who offer a two-day canyoning trip from Dh845 per person. If you really want to push your limits, contact the Stronger Team. For a more trek-focused trip, KE Adventure offers an eight-day trip from Dh5,300 per person.

if you go The flights Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and Royal Jordanian all offer direct, three-and-a-half-hour flights from the UAE to the Jordanian capital Amman. Alternatively, from June Fly Dubai will offer a new direct service from Dubai to Aqaba in the south of the country. See the airlines’ respective sites for varying prices or search on reliable price-comparison site Skyscanner. The trip Jamie Lafferty was a guest of the Jordan Tourist Board. For more information on adventure tourism in Jordan see Visit Jordan. A number of new and established tour companies offer the chance to go caving, rock-climbing, canyoning, and mountaineering in Jordan. Prices vary depending on how many activities you want to do and how many days you plan to stay in the country. Among the leaders are Terhaal, who offer a two-day canyoning trip from Dh845 per person. If you really want to push your limits, contact the Stronger Team. For a more trek-focused trip, KE Adventure offers an eight-day trip from Dh5,300 per person.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Tottenham 0-1 Ajax, Tuesday Second leg Ajax v Tottenham, Wednesday, May 8, 11pm Game is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Tottenham 0-1 Ajax, Tuesday Second leg Ajax v Tottenham, Wednesday, May 8, 11pm Game is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Tottenham 0-1 Ajax, Tuesday Second leg Ajax v Tottenham, Wednesday, May 8, 11pm Game is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Tottenham 0-1 Ajax, Tuesday Second leg Ajax v Tottenham, Wednesday, May 8, 11pm Game is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Tottenham 0-1 Ajax, Tuesday Second leg Ajax v Tottenham, Wednesday, May 8, 11pm Game is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Tottenham 0-1 Ajax, Tuesday Second leg Ajax v Tottenham, Wednesday, May 8, 11pm Game is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Tottenham 0-1 Ajax, Tuesday Second leg Ajax v Tottenham, Wednesday, May 8, 11pm Game is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Tottenham 0-1 Ajax, Tuesday Second leg Ajax v Tottenham, Wednesday, May 8, 11pm Game is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Tottenham 0-1 Ajax, Tuesday Second leg Ajax v Tottenham, Wednesday, May 8, 11pm Game is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Tottenham 0-1 Ajax, Tuesday Second leg Ajax v Tottenham, Wednesday, May 8, 11pm Game is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Tottenham 0-1 Ajax, Tuesday Second leg Ajax v Tottenham, Wednesday, May 8, 11pm Game is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Tottenham 0-1 Ajax, Tuesday Second leg Ajax v Tottenham, Wednesday, May 8, 11pm Game is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Tottenham 0-1 Ajax, Tuesday Second leg Ajax v Tottenham, Wednesday, May 8, 11pm Game is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Tottenham 0-1 Ajax, Tuesday Second leg Ajax v Tottenham, Wednesday, May 8, 11pm Game is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Tottenham 0-1 Ajax, Tuesday Second leg Ajax v Tottenham, Wednesday, May 8, 11pm Game is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Tottenham 0-1 Ajax, Tuesday Second leg Ajax v Tottenham, Wednesday, May 8, 11pm Game is on BeIN Sports

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

PSG's line up GK: Alphonse Areola (youth academy) Defence - RB: Dani Alves (free transfer); CB: Marquinhos (€31.4 million); CB: Thiago Silva (€42m); LB: Layvin Kurzawa (€23m) Midfield - Angel di Maria (€47m); Adrien Rabiot (youth academy); Marco Verratti (€12m) Forwards - Neymar (€222m); Edinson Cavani (€63m); Kylian Mbappe (initial: loan; to buy: €180m) Total cost: €440.4m (€620.4m if Mbappe makes permanent move)

PSG's line up GK: Alphonse Areola (youth academy) Defence - RB: Dani Alves (free transfer); CB: Marquinhos (€31.4 million); CB: Thiago Silva (€42m); LB: Layvin Kurzawa (€23m) Midfield - Angel di Maria (€47m); Adrien Rabiot (youth academy); Marco Verratti (€12m) Forwards - Neymar (€222m); Edinson Cavani (€63m); Kylian Mbappe (initial: loan; to buy: €180m) Total cost: €440.4m (€620.4m if Mbappe makes permanent move)

PSG's line up GK: Alphonse Areola (youth academy) Defence - RB: Dani Alves (free transfer); CB: Marquinhos (€31.4 million); CB: Thiago Silva (€42m); LB: Layvin Kurzawa (€23m) Midfield - Angel di Maria (€47m); Adrien Rabiot (youth academy); Marco Verratti (€12m) Forwards - Neymar (€222m); Edinson Cavani (€63m); Kylian Mbappe (initial: loan; to buy: €180m) Total cost: €440.4m (€620.4m if Mbappe makes permanent move)

PSG's line up GK: Alphonse Areola (youth academy) Defence - RB: Dani Alves (free transfer); CB: Marquinhos (€31.4 million); CB: Thiago Silva (€42m); LB: Layvin Kurzawa (€23m) Midfield - Angel di Maria (€47m); Adrien Rabiot (youth academy); Marco Verratti (€12m) Forwards - Neymar (€222m); Edinson Cavani (€63m); Kylian Mbappe (initial: loan; to buy: €180m) Total cost: €440.4m (€620.4m if Mbappe makes permanent move)

PSG's line up GK: Alphonse Areola (youth academy) Defence - RB: Dani Alves (free transfer); CB: Marquinhos (€31.4 million); CB: Thiago Silva (€42m); LB: Layvin Kurzawa (€23m) Midfield - Angel di Maria (€47m); Adrien Rabiot (youth academy); Marco Verratti (€12m) Forwards - Neymar (€222m); Edinson Cavani (€63m); Kylian Mbappe (initial: loan; to buy: €180m) Total cost: €440.4m (€620.4m if Mbappe makes permanent move)

PSG's line up GK: Alphonse Areola (youth academy) Defence - RB: Dani Alves (free transfer); CB: Marquinhos (€31.4 million); CB: Thiago Silva (€42m); LB: Layvin Kurzawa (€23m) Midfield - Angel di Maria (€47m); Adrien Rabiot (youth academy); Marco Verratti (€12m) Forwards - Neymar (€222m); Edinson Cavani (€63m); Kylian Mbappe (initial: loan; to buy: €180m) Total cost: €440.4m (€620.4m if Mbappe makes permanent move)

PSG's line up GK: Alphonse Areola (youth academy) Defence - RB: Dani Alves (free transfer); CB: Marquinhos (€31.4 million); CB: Thiago Silva (€42m); LB: Layvin Kurzawa (€23m) Midfield - Angel di Maria (€47m); Adrien Rabiot (youth academy); Marco Verratti (€12m) Forwards - Neymar (€222m); Edinson Cavani (€63m); Kylian Mbappe (initial: loan; to buy: €180m) Total cost: €440.4m (€620.4m if Mbappe makes permanent move)

PSG's line up GK: Alphonse Areola (youth academy) Defence - RB: Dani Alves (free transfer); CB: Marquinhos (€31.4 million); CB: Thiago Silva (€42m); LB: Layvin Kurzawa (€23m) Midfield - Angel di Maria (€47m); Adrien Rabiot (youth academy); Marco Verratti (€12m) Forwards - Neymar (€222m); Edinson Cavani (€63m); Kylian Mbappe (initial: loan; to buy: €180m) Total cost: €440.4m (€620.4m if Mbappe makes permanent move)

PSG's line up GK: Alphonse Areola (youth academy) Defence - RB: Dani Alves (free transfer); CB: Marquinhos (€31.4 million); CB: Thiago Silva (€42m); LB: Layvin Kurzawa (€23m) Midfield - Angel di Maria (€47m); Adrien Rabiot (youth academy); Marco Verratti (€12m) Forwards - Neymar (€222m); Edinson Cavani (€63m); Kylian Mbappe (initial: loan; to buy: €180m) Total cost: €440.4m (€620.4m if Mbappe makes permanent move)

PSG's line up GK: Alphonse Areola (youth academy) Defence - RB: Dani Alves (free transfer); CB: Marquinhos (€31.4 million); CB: Thiago Silva (€42m); LB: Layvin Kurzawa (€23m) Midfield - Angel di Maria (€47m); Adrien Rabiot (youth academy); Marco Verratti (€12m) Forwards - Neymar (€222m); Edinson Cavani (€63m); Kylian Mbappe (initial: loan; to buy: €180m) Total cost: €440.4m (€620.4m if Mbappe makes permanent move)

PSG's line up GK: Alphonse Areola (youth academy) Defence - RB: Dani Alves (free transfer); CB: Marquinhos (€31.4 million); CB: Thiago Silva (€42m); LB: Layvin Kurzawa (€23m) Midfield - Angel di Maria (€47m); Adrien Rabiot (youth academy); Marco Verratti (€12m) Forwards - Neymar (€222m); Edinson Cavani (€63m); Kylian Mbappe (initial: loan; to buy: €180m) Total cost: €440.4m (€620.4m if Mbappe makes permanent move)

PSG's line up GK: Alphonse Areola (youth academy) Defence - RB: Dani Alves (free transfer); CB: Marquinhos (€31.4 million); CB: Thiago Silva (€42m); LB: Layvin Kurzawa (€23m) Midfield - Angel di Maria (€47m); Adrien Rabiot (youth academy); Marco Verratti (€12m) Forwards - Neymar (€222m); Edinson Cavani (€63m); Kylian Mbappe (initial: loan; to buy: €180m) Total cost: €440.4m (€620.4m if Mbappe makes permanent move)

PSG's line up GK: Alphonse Areola (youth academy) Defence - RB: Dani Alves (free transfer); CB: Marquinhos (€31.4 million); CB: Thiago Silva (€42m); LB: Layvin Kurzawa (€23m) Midfield - Angel di Maria (€47m); Adrien Rabiot (youth academy); Marco Verratti (€12m) Forwards - Neymar (€222m); Edinson Cavani (€63m); Kylian Mbappe (initial: loan; to buy: €180m) Total cost: €440.4m (€620.4m if Mbappe makes permanent move)

PSG's line up GK: Alphonse Areola (youth academy) Defence - RB: Dani Alves (free transfer); CB: Marquinhos (€31.4 million); CB: Thiago Silva (€42m); LB: Layvin Kurzawa (€23m) Midfield - Angel di Maria (€47m); Adrien Rabiot (youth academy); Marco Verratti (€12m) Forwards - Neymar (€222m); Edinson Cavani (€63m); Kylian Mbappe (initial: loan; to buy: €180m) Total cost: €440.4m (€620.4m if Mbappe makes permanent move)

PSG's line up GK: Alphonse Areola (youth academy) Defence - RB: Dani Alves (free transfer); CB: Marquinhos (€31.4 million); CB: Thiago Silva (€42m); LB: Layvin Kurzawa (€23m) Midfield - Angel di Maria (€47m); Adrien Rabiot (youth academy); Marco Verratti (€12m) Forwards - Neymar (€222m); Edinson Cavani (€63m); Kylian Mbappe (initial: loan; to buy: €180m) Total cost: €440.4m (€620.4m if Mbappe makes permanent move)

PSG's line up GK: Alphonse Areola (youth academy) Defence - RB: Dani Alves (free transfer); CB: Marquinhos (€31.4 million); CB: Thiago Silva (€42m); LB: Layvin Kurzawa (€23m) Midfield - Angel di Maria (€47m); Adrien Rabiot (youth academy); Marco Verratti (€12m) Forwards - Neymar (€222m); Edinson Cavani (€63m); Kylian Mbappe (initial: loan; to buy: €180m) Total cost: €440.4m (€620.4m if Mbappe makes permanent move)

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Producers: KRTI Productions, T-Series

Director: Sree Narayan Singh

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyenndu Sharma, Yami Gautam

Rating: 2/5

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Producers: KRTI Productions, T-Series

Director: Sree Narayan Singh

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyenndu Sharma, Yami Gautam

Rating: 2/5

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Producers: KRTI Productions, T-Series

Director: Sree Narayan Singh

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyenndu Sharma, Yami Gautam

Rating: 2/5

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Producers: KRTI Productions, T-Series

Director: Sree Narayan Singh

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyenndu Sharma, Yami Gautam

Rating: 2/5

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Producers: KRTI Productions, T-Series

Director: Sree Narayan Singh

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyenndu Sharma, Yami Gautam

Rating: 2/5

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Producers: KRTI Productions, T-Series

Director: Sree Narayan Singh

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyenndu Sharma, Yami Gautam

Rating: 2/5

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Producers: KRTI Productions, T-Series

Director: Sree Narayan Singh

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyenndu Sharma, Yami Gautam

Rating: 2/5

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Producers: KRTI Productions, T-Series

Director: Sree Narayan Singh

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyenndu Sharma, Yami Gautam

Rating: 2/5

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Producers: KRTI Productions, T-Series

Director: Sree Narayan Singh

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyenndu Sharma, Yami Gautam

Rating: 2/5

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Producers: KRTI Productions, T-Series

Director: Sree Narayan Singh

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyenndu Sharma, Yami Gautam

Rating: 2/5

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Producers: KRTI Productions, T-Series

Director: Sree Narayan Singh

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyenndu Sharma, Yami Gautam

Rating: 2/5

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Producers: KRTI Productions, T-Series

Director: Sree Narayan Singh

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyenndu Sharma, Yami Gautam

Rating: 2/5

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Producers: KRTI Productions, T-Series

Director: Sree Narayan Singh

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyenndu Sharma, Yami Gautam

Rating: 2/5

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Producers: KRTI Productions, T-Series

Director: Sree Narayan Singh

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyenndu Sharma, Yami Gautam

Rating: 2/5

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Producers: KRTI Productions, T-Series

Director: Sree Narayan Singh

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyenndu Sharma, Yami Gautam

Rating: 2/5

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Producers: KRTI Productions, T-Series

Director: Sree Narayan Singh

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyenndu Sharma, Yami Gautam

Rating: 2/5

MATCH INFO Tottenham 4 (Alli 51', Kane 50', 77'. Aurier 73') Olympiakos 2 (El-Arabi 06', Semedo')

MATCH INFO Tottenham 4 (Alli 51', Kane 50', 77'. Aurier 73') Olympiakos 2 (El-Arabi 06', Semedo')

MATCH INFO Tottenham 4 (Alli 51', Kane 50', 77'. Aurier 73') Olympiakos 2 (El-Arabi 06', Semedo')

MATCH INFO Tottenham 4 (Alli 51', Kane 50', 77'. Aurier 73') Olympiakos 2 (El-Arabi 06', Semedo')

MATCH INFO Tottenham 4 (Alli 51', Kane 50', 77'. Aurier 73') Olympiakos 2 (El-Arabi 06', Semedo')

MATCH INFO Tottenham 4 (Alli 51', Kane 50', 77'. Aurier 73') Olympiakos 2 (El-Arabi 06', Semedo')

MATCH INFO Tottenham 4 (Alli 51', Kane 50', 77'. Aurier 73') Olympiakos 2 (El-Arabi 06', Semedo')

MATCH INFO Tottenham 4 (Alli 51', Kane 50', 77'. Aurier 73') Olympiakos 2 (El-Arabi 06', Semedo')

MATCH INFO Tottenham 4 (Alli 51', Kane 50', 77'. Aurier 73') Olympiakos 2 (El-Arabi 06', Semedo')

MATCH INFO Tottenham 4 (Alli 51', Kane 50', 77'. Aurier 73') Olympiakos 2 (El-Arabi 06', Semedo')

MATCH INFO Tottenham 4 (Alli 51', Kane 50', 77'. Aurier 73') Olympiakos 2 (El-Arabi 06', Semedo')

MATCH INFO Tottenham 4 (Alli 51', Kane 50', 77'. Aurier 73') Olympiakos 2 (El-Arabi 06', Semedo')

MATCH INFO Tottenham 4 (Alli 51', Kane 50', 77'. Aurier 73') Olympiakos 2 (El-Arabi 06', Semedo')

MATCH INFO Tottenham 4 (Alli 51', Kane 50', 77'. Aurier 73') Olympiakos 2 (El-Arabi 06', Semedo')

MATCH INFO Tottenham 4 (Alli 51', Kane 50', 77'. Aurier 73') Olympiakos 2 (El-Arabi 06', Semedo')

MATCH INFO Tottenham 4 (Alli 51', Kane 50', 77'. Aurier 73') Olympiakos 2 (El-Arabi 06', Semedo')

2018 ICC World Twenty20 Asian Western Sub Regional Qualifier Event info: The tournament in Kuwait this month is the first phase of the qualifying process for sides from Asia for the 2020 World T20 in Australia. The UAE must finish within the top three teams out of the six at the competition to advance to the Asia regional finals. Success at regional finals would mean progression to the World T20 Qualifier. UAE’s fixtures: Fri Apr 20, UAE v Qatar; Sat Apr 21, UAE v Saudi Arabia; Mon Apr 23, UAE v Bahrain; Tue Apr 24, UAE v Maldives; Thu Apr 26, UAE v Kuwait World T20 2020 Qualifying process: Sixteen teams will play at the World T20 in two years’ time.

Australia have already qualified as hosts

Nine places are available to the top nine ranked sides in the ICC’s T20i standings, not including Australia, on Dec 31, 2018.

The final six teams will be decided by a 14-team World T20 Qualifier. World T20 standings: 1 Pakistan; 2 Australia; 3 India; 4 New Zealand; 5 England; 6 South Africa; 7 West Indies; 8 Sri Lanka; 9 Afghanistan; 10 Bangladesh; 11 Scotland; 12 Zimbabwe; 13 UAE; 14 Netherlands; 15 Hong Kong; 16 Papua New Guinea; 17 Oman; 18 Ireland

2018 ICC World Twenty20 Asian Western Sub Regional Qualifier Event info: The tournament in Kuwait this month is the first phase of the qualifying process for sides from Asia for the 2020 World T20 in Australia. The UAE must finish within the top three teams out of the six at the competition to advance to the Asia regional finals. Success at regional finals would mean progression to the World T20 Qualifier. UAE’s fixtures: Fri Apr 20, UAE v Qatar; Sat Apr 21, UAE v Saudi Arabia; Mon Apr 23, UAE v Bahrain; Tue Apr 24, UAE v Maldives; Thu Apr 26, UAE v Kuwait World T20 2020 Qualifying process: Sixteen teams will play at the World T20 in two years’ time.

Australia have already qualified as hosts

Nine places are available to the top nine ranked sides in the ICC’s T20i standings, not including Australia, on Dec 31, 2018.

The final six teams will be decided by a 14-team World T20 Qualifier. World T20 standings: 1 Pakistan; 2 Australia; 3 India; 4 New Zealand; 5 England; 6 South Africa; 7 West Indies; 8 Sri Lanka; 9 Afghanistan; 10 Bangladesh; 11 Scotland; 12 Zimbabwe; 13 UAE; 14 Netherlands; 15 Hong Kong; 16 Papua New Guinea; 17 Oman; 18 Ireland

2018 ICC World Twenty20 Asian Western Sub Regional Qualifier Event info: The tournament in Kuwait this month is the first phase of the qualifying process for sides from Asia for the 2020 World T20 in Australia. The UAE must finish within the top three teams out of the six at the competition to advance to the Asia regional finals. Success at regional finals would mean progression to the World T20 Qualifier. UAE’s fixtures: Fri Apr 20, UAE v Qatar; Sat Apr 21, UAE v Saudi Arabia; Mon Apr 23, UAE v Bahrain; Tue Apr 24, UAE v Maldives; Thu Apr 26, UAE v Kuwait World T20 2020 Qualifying process: Sixteen teams will play at the World T20 in two years’ time.

Australia have already qualified as hosts

Nine places are available to the top nine ranked sides in the ICC’s T20i standings, not including Australia, on Dec 31, 2018.

The final six teams will be decided by a 14-team World T20 Qualifier. World T20 standings: 1 Pakistan; 2 Australia; 3 India; 4 New Zealand; 5 England; 6 South Africa; 7 West Indies; 8 Sri Lanka; 9 Afghanistan; 10 Bangladesh; 11 Scotland; 12 Zimbabwe; 13 UAE; 14 Netherlands; 15 Hong Kong; 16 Papua New Guinea; 17 Oman; 18 Ireland

2018 ICC World Twenty20 Asian Western Sub Regional Qualifier Event info: The tournament in Kuwait this month is the first phase of the qualifying process for sides from Asia for the 2020 World T20 in Australia. The UAE must finish within the top three teams out of the six at the competition to advance to the Asia regional finals. Success at regional finals would mean progression to the World T20 Qualifier. UAE’s fixtures: Fri Apr 20, UAE v Qatar; Sat Apr 21, UAE v Saudi Arabia; Mon Apr 23, UAE v Bahrain; Tue Apr 24, UAE v Maldives; Thu Apr 26, UAE v Kuwait World T20 2020 Qualifying process: Sixteen teams will play at the World T20 in two years’ time.

Australia have already qualified as hosts

Nine places are available to the top nine ranked sides in the ICC’s T20i standings, not including Australia, on Dec 31, 2018.

The final six teams will be decided by a 14-team World T20 Qualifier. World T20 standings: 1 Pakistan; 2 Australia; 3 India; 4 New Zealand; 5 England; 6 South Africa; 7 West Indies; 8 Sri Lanka; 9 Afghanistan; 10 Bangladesh; 11 Scotland; 12 Zimbabwe; 13 UAE; 14 Netherlands; 15 Hong Kong; 16 Papua New Guinea; 17 Oman; 18 Ireland

2018 ICC World Twenty20 Asian Western Sub Regional Qualifier Event info: The tournament in Kuwait this month is the first phase of the qualifying process for sides from Asia for the 2020 World T20 in Australia. The UAE must finish within the top three teams out of the six at the competition to advance to the Asia regional finals. Success at regional finals would mean progression to the World T20 Qualifier. UAE’s fixtures: Fri Apr 20, UAE v Qatar; Sat Apr 21, UAE v Saudi Arabia; Mon Apr 23, UAE v Bahrain; Tue Apr 24, UAE v Maldives; Thu Apr 26, UAE v Kuwait World T20 2020 Qualifying process: Sixteen teams will play at the World T20 in two years’ time.

Australia have already qualified as hosts

Nine places are available to the top nine ranked sides in the ICC’s T20i standings, not including Australia, on Dec 31, 2018.

The final six teams will be decided by a 14-team World T20 Qualifier. World T20 standings: 1 Pakistan; 2 Australia; 3 India; 4 New Zealand; 5 England; 6 South Africa; 7 West Indies; 8 Sri Lanka; 9 Afghanistan; 10 Bangladesh; 11 Scotland; 12 Zimbabwe; 13 UAE; 14 Netherlands; 15 Hong Kong; 16 Papua New Guinea; 17 Oman; 18 Ireland

2018 ICC World Twenty20 Asian Western Sub Regional Qualifier Event info: The tournament in Kuwait this month is the first phase of the qualifying process for sides from Asia for the 2020 World T20 in Australia. The UAE must finish within the top three teams out of the six at the competition to advance to the Asia regional finals. Success at regional finals would mean progression to the World T20 Qualifier. UAE’s fixtures: Fri Apr 20, UAE v Qatar; Sat Apr 21, UAE v Saudi Arabia; Mon Apr 23, UAE v Bahrain; Tue Apr 24, UAE v Maldives; Thu Apr 26, UAE v Kuwait World T20 2020 Qualifying process: Sixteen teams will play at the World T20 in two years’ time.

Australia have already qualified as hosts

Nine places are available to the top nine ranked sides in the ICC’s T20i standings, not including Australia, on Dec 31, 2018.

The final six teams will be decided by a 14-team World T20 Qualifier. World T20 standings: 1 Pakistan; 2 Australia; 3 India; 4 New Zealand; 5 England; 6 South Africa; 7 West Indies; 8 Sri Lanka; 9 Afghanistan; 10 Bangladesh; 11 Scotland; 12 Zimbabwe; 13 UAE; 14 Netherlands; 15 Hong Kong; 16 Papua New Guinea; 17 Oman; 18 Ireland

2018 ICC World Twenty20 Asian Western Sub Regional Qualifier Event info: The tournament in Kuwait this month is the first phase of the qualifying process for sides from Asia for the 2020 World T20 in Australia. The UAE must finish within the top three teams out of the six at the competition to advance to the Asia regional finals. Success at regional finals would mean progression to the World T20 Qualifier. UAE’s fixtures: Fri Apr 20, UAE v Qatar; Sat Apr 21, UAE v Saudi Arabia; Mon Apr 23, UAE v Bahrain; Tue Apr 24, UAE v Maldives; Thu Apr 26, UAE v Kuwait World T20 2020 Qualifying process: Sixteen teams will play at the World T20 in two years’ time.

Australia have already qualified as hosts

Nine places are available to the top nine ranked sides in the ICC’s T20i standings, not including Australia, on Dec 31, 2018.

The final six teams will be decided by a 14-team World T20 Qualifier. World T20 standings: 1 Pakistan; 2 Australia; 3 India; 4 New Zealand; 5 England; 6 South Africa; 7 West Indies; 8 Sri Lanka; 9 Afghanistan; 10 Bangladesh; 11 Scotland; 12 Zimbabwe; 13 UAE; 14 Netherlands; 15 Hong Kong; 16 Papua New Guinea; 17 Oman; 18 Ireland

2018 ICC World Twenty20 Asian Western Sub Regional Qualifier Event info: The tournament in Kuwait this month is the first phase of the qualifying process for sides from Asia for the 2020 World T20 in Australia. The UAE must finish within the top three teams out of the six at the competition to advance to the Asia regional finals. Success at regional finals would mean progression to the World T20 Qualifier. UAE’s fixtures: Fri Apr 20, UAE v Qatar; Sat Apr 21, UAE v Saudi Arabia; Mon Apr 23, UAE v Bahrain; Tue Apr 24, UAE v Maldives; Thu Apr 26, UAE v Kuwait World T20 2020 Qualifying process: Sixteen teams will play at the World T20 in two years’ time.

Australia have already qualified as hosts

Nine places are available to the top nine ranked sides in the ICC’s T20i standings, not including Australia, on Dec 31, 2018.

The final six teams will be decided by a 14-team World T20 Qualifier. World T20 standings: 1 Pakistan; 2 Australia; 3 India; 4 New Zealand; 5 England; 6 South Africa; 7 West Indies; 8 Sri Lanka; 9 Afghanistan; 10 Bangladesh; 11 Scotland; 12 Zimbabwe; 13 UAE; 14 Netherlands; 15 Hong Kong; 16 Papua New Guinea; 17 Oman; 18 Ireland

2018 ICC World Twenty20 Asian Western Sub Regional Qualifier Event info: The tournament in Kuwait this month is the first phase of the qualifying process for sides from Asia for the 2020 World T20 in Australia. The UAE must finish within the top three teams out of the six at the competition to advance to the Asia regional finals. Success at regional finals would mean progression to the World T20 Qualifier. UAE’s fixtures: Fri Apr 20, UAE v Qatar; Sat Apr 21, UAE v Saudi Arabia; Mon Apr 23, UAE v Bahrain; Tue Apr 24, UAE v Maldives; Thu Apr 26, UAE v Kuwait World T20 2020 Qualifying process: Sixteen teams will play at the World T20 in two years’ time.

Australia have already qualified as hosts

Nine places are available to the top nine ranked sides in the ICC’s T20i standings, not including Australia, on Dec 31, 2018.

The final six teams will be decided by a 14-team World T20 Qualifier. World T20 standings: 1 Pakistan; 2 Australia; 3 India; 4 New Zealand; 5 England; 6 South Africa; 7 West Indies; 8 Sri Lanka; 9 Afghanistan; 10 Bangladesh; 11 Scotland; 12 Zimbabwe; 13 UAE; 14 Netherlands; 15 Hong Kong; 16 Papua New Guinea; 17 Oman; 18 Ireland

2018 ICC World Twenty20 Asian Western Sub Regional Qualifier Event info: The tournament in Kuwait this month is the first phase of the qualifying process for sides from Asia for the 2020 World T20 in Australia. The UAE must finish within the top three teams out of the six at the competition to advance to the Asia regional finals. Success at regional finals would mean progression to the World T20 Qualifier. UAE’s fixtures: Fri Apr 20, UAE v Qatar; Sat Apr 21, UAE v Saudi Arabia; Mon Apr 23, UAE v Bahrain; Tue Apr 24, UAE v Maldives; Thu Apr 26, UAE v Kuwait World T20 2020 Qualifying process: Sixteen teams will play at the World T20 in two years’ time.

Australia have already qualified as hosts

Nine places are available to the top nine ranked sides in the ICC’s T20i standings, not including Australia, on Dec 31, 2018.

The final six teams will be decided by a 14-team World T20 Qualifier. World T20 standings: 1 Pakistan; 2 Australia; 3 India; 4 New Zealand; 5 England; 6 South Africa; 7 West Indies; 8 Sri Lanka; 9 Afghanistan; 10 Bangladesh; 11 Scotland; 12 Zimbabwe; 13 UAE; 14 Netherlands; 15 Hong Kong; 16 Papua New Guinea; 17 Oman; 18 Ireland

2018 ICC World Twenty20 Asian Western Sub Regional Qualifier Event info: The tournament in Kuwait this month is the first phase of the qualifying process for sides from Asia for the 2020 World T20 in Australia. The UAE must finish within the top three teams out of the six at the competition to advance to the Asia regional finals. Success at regional finals would mean progression to the World T20 Qualifier. UAE’s fixtures: Fri Apr 20, UAE v Qatar; Sat Apr 21, UAE v Saudi Arabia; Mon Apr 23, UAE v Bahrain; Tue Apr 24, UAE v Maldives; Thu Apr 26, UAE v Kuwait World T20 2020 Qualifying process: Sixteen teams will play at the World T20 in two years’ time.

Australia have already qualified as hosts

Nine places are available to the top nine ranked sides in the ICC’s T20i standings, not including Australia, on Dec 31, 2018.

The final six teams will be decided by a 14-team World T20 Qualifier. World T20 standings: 1 Pakistan; 2 Australia; 3 India; 4 New Zealand; 5 England; 6 South Africa; 7 West Indies; 8 Sri Lanka; 9 Afghanistan; 10 Bangladesh; 11 Scotland; 12 Zimbabwe; 13 UAE; 14 Netherlands; 15 Hong Kong; 16 Papua New Guinea; 17 Oman; 18 Ireland

2018 ICC World Twenty20 Asian Western Sub Regional Qualifier Event info: The tournament in Kuwait this month is the first phase of the qualifying process for sides from Asia for the 2020 World T20 in Australia. The UAE must finish within the top three teams out of the six at the competition to advance to the Asia regional finals. Success at regional finals would mean progression to the World T20 Qualifier. UAE’s fixtures: Fri Apr 20, UAE v Qatar; Sat Apr 21, UAE v Saudi Arabia; Mon Apr 23, UAE v Bahrain; Tue Apr 24, UAE v Maldives; Thu Apr 26, UAE v Kuwait World T20 2020 Qualifying process: Sixteen teams will play at the World T20 in two years’ time.

Australia have already qualified as hosts

Nine places are available to the top nine ranked sides in the ICC’s T20i standings, not including Australia, on Dec 31, 2018.

The final six teams will be decided by a 14-team World T20 Qualifier. World T20 standings: 1 Pakistan; 2 Australia; 3 India; 4 New Zealand; 5 England; 6 South Africa; 7 West Indies; 8 Sri Lanka; 9 Afghanistan; 10 Bangladesh; 11 Scotland; 12 Zimbabwe; 13 UAE; 14 Netherlands; 15 Hong Kong; 16 Papua New Guinea; 17 Oman; 18 Ireland

2018 ICC World Twenty20 Asian Western Sub Regional Qualifier Event info: The tournament in Kuwait this month is the first phase of the qualifying process for sides from Asia for the 2020 World T20 in Australia. The UAE must finish within the top three teams out of the six at the competition to advance to the Asia regional finals. Success at regional finals would mean progression to the World T20 Qualifier. UAE’s fixtures: Fri Apr 20, UAE v Qatar; Sat Apr 21, UAE v Saudi Arabia; Mon Apr 23, UAE v Bahrain; Tue Apr 24, UAE v Maldives; Thu Apr 26, UAE v Kuwait World T20 2020 Qualifying process: Sixteen teams will play at the World T20 in two years’ time.

Australia have already qualified as hosts

Nine places are available to the top nine ranked sides in the ICC’s T20i standings, not including Australia, on Dec 31, 2018.

The final six teams will be decided by a 14-team World T20 Qualifier. World T20 standings: 1 Pakistan; 2 Australia; 3 India; 4 New Zealand; 5 England; 6 South Africa; 7 West Indies; 8 Sri Lanka; 9 Afghanistan; 10 Bangladesh; 11 Scotland; 12 Zimbabwe; 13 UAE; 14 Netherlands; 15 Hong Kong; 16 Papua New Guinea; 17 Oman; 18 Ireland

2018 ICC World Twenty20 Asian Western Sub Regional Qualifier Event info: The tournament in Kuwait this month is the first phase of the qualifying process for sides from Asia for the 2020 World T20 in Australia. The UAE must finish within the top three teams out of the six at the competition to advance to the Asia regional finals. Success at regional finals would mean progression to the World T20 Qualifier. UAE’s fixtures: Fri Apr 20, UAE v Qatar; Sat Apr 21, UAE v Saudi Arabia; Mon Apr 23, UAE v Bahrain; Tue Apr 24, UAE v Maldives; Thu Apr 26, UAE v Kuwait World T20 2020 Qualifying process: Sixteen teams will play at the World T20 in two years’ time.

Australia have already qualified as hosts

Nine places are available to the top nine ranked sides in the ICC’s T20i standings, not including Australia, on Dec 31, 2018.

The final six teams will be decided by a 14-team World T20 Qualifier. World T20 standings: 1 Pakistan; 2 Australia; 3 India; 4 New Zealand; 5 England; 6 South Africa; 7 West Indies; 8 Sri Lanka; 9 Afghanistan; 10 Bangladesh; 11 Scotland; 12 Zimbabwe; 13 UAE; 14 Netherlands; 15 Hong Kong; 16 Papua New Guinea; 17 Oman; 18 Ireland

2018 ICC World Twenty20 Asian Western Sub Regional Qualifier Event info: The tournament in Kuwait this month is the first phase of the qualifying process for sides from Asia for the 2020 World T20 in Australia. The UAE must finish within the top three teams out of the six at the competition to advance to the Asia regional finals. Success at regional finals would mean progression to the World T20 Qualifier. UAE’s fixtures: Fri Apr 20, UAE v Qatar; Sat Apr 21, UAE v Saudi Arabia; Mon Apr 23, UAE v Bahrain; Tue Apr 24, UAE v Maldives; Thu Apr 26, UAE v Kuwait World T20 2020 Qualifying process: Sixteen teams will play at the World T20 in two years’ time.

Australia have already qualified as hosts

Nine places are available to the top nine ranked sides in the ICC’s T20i standings, not including Australia, on Dec 31, 2018.

The final six teams will be decided by a 14-team World T20 Qualifier. World T20 standings: 1 Pakistan; 2 Australia; 3 India; 4 New Zealand; 5 England; 6 South Africa; 7 West Indies; 8 Sri Lanka; 9 Afghanistan; 10 Bangladesh; 11 Scotland; 12 Zimbabwe; 13 UAE; 14 Netherlands; 15 Hong Kong; 16 Papua New Guinea; 17 Oman; 18 Ireland

2018 ICC World Twenty20 Asian Western Sub Regional Qualifier Event info: The tournament in Kuwait this month is the first phase of the qualifying process for sides from Asia for the 2020 World T20 in Australia. The UAE must finish within the top three teams out of the six at the competition to advance to the Asia regional finals. Success at regional finals would mean progression to the World T20 Qualifier. UAE’s fixtures: Fri Apr 20, UAE v Qatar; Sat Apr 21, UAE v Saudi Arabia; Mon Apr 23, UAE v Bahrain; Tue Apr 24, UAE v Maldives; Thu Apr 26, UAE v Kuwait World T20 2020 Qualifying process: Sixteen teams will play at the World T20 in two years’ time.

Australia have already qualified as hosts

Nine places are available to the top nine ranked sides in the ICC’s T20i standings, not including Australia, on Dec 31, 2018.

The final six teams will be decided by a 14-team World T20 Qualifier. World T20 standings: 1 Pakistan; 2 Australia; 3 India; 4 New Zealand; 5 England; 6 South Africa; 7 West Indies; 8 Sri Lanka; 9 Afghanistan; 10 Bangladesh; 11 Scotland; 12 Zimbabwe; 13 UAE; 14 Netherlands; 15 Hong Kong; 16 Papua New Guinea; 17 Oman; 18 Ireland

The biog Age: 23 Occupation: Founder of the Studio, formerly an analyst at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Education: Bachelor of science in industrial engineering Favourite hobby: playing the piano Favourite quote: "There is a key to every door and a dawn to every dark night" Family: Married and with a daughter

The biog Age: 23 Occupation: Founder of the Studio, formerly an analyst at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Education: Bachelor of science in industrial engineering Favourite hobby: playing the piano Favourite quote: "There is a key to every door and a dawn to every dark night" Family: Married and with a daughter

The biog Age: 23 Occupation: Founder of the Studio, formerly an analyst at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Education: Bachelor of science in industrial engineering Favourite hobby: playing the piano Favourite quote: "There is a key to every door and a dawn to every dark night" Family: Married and with a daughter

The biog Age: 23 Occupation: Founder of the Studio, formerly an analyst at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Education: Bachelor of science in industrial engineering Favourite hobby: playing the piano Favourite quote: "There is a key to every door and a dawn to every dark night" Family: Married and with a daughter

The biog Age: 23 Occupation: Founder of the Studio, formerly an analyst at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Education: Bachelor of science in industrial engineering Favourite hobby: playing the piano Favourite quote: "There is a key to every door and a dawn to every dark night" Family: Married and with a daughter

The biog Age: 23 Occupation: Founder of the Studio, formerly an analyst at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Education: Bachelor of science in industrial engineering Favourite hobby: playing the piano Favourite quote: "There is a key to every door and a dawn to every dark night" Family: Married and with a daughter

The biog Age: 23 Occupation: Founder of the Studio, formerly an analyst at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Education: Bachelor of science in industrial engineering Favourite hobby: playing the piano Favourite quote: "There is a key to every door and a dawn to every dark night" Family: Married and with a daughter

The biog Age: 23 Occupation: Founder of the Studio, formerly an analyst at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Education: Bachelor of science in industrial engineering Favourite hobby: playing the piano Favourite quote: "There is a key to every door and a dawn to every dark night" Family: Married and with a daughter

The biog Age: 23 Occupation: Founder of the Studio, formerly an analyst at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Education: Bachelor of science in industrial engineering Favourite hobby: playing the piano Favourite quote: "There is a key to every door and a dawn to every dark night" Family: Married and with a daughter

The biog Age: 23 Occupation: Founder of the Studio, formerly an analyst at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Education: Bachelor of science in industrial engineering Favourite hobby: playing the piano Favourite quote: "There is a key to every door and a dawn to every dark night" Family: Married and with a daughter

The biog Age: 23 Occupation: Founder of the Studio, formerly an analyst at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Education: Bachelor of science in industrial engineering Favourite hobby: playing the piano Favourite quote: "There is a key to every door and a dawn to every dark night" Family: Married and with a daughter

The biog Age: 23 Occupation: Founder of the Studio, formerly an analyst at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Education: Bachelor of science in industrial engineering Favourite hobby: playing the piano Favourite quote: "There is a key to every door and a dawn to every dark night" Family: Married and with a daughter

The biog Age: 23 Occupation: Founder of the Studio, formerly an analyst at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Education: Bachelor of science in industrial engineering Favourite hobby: playing the piano Favourite quote: "There is a key to every door and a dawn to every dark night" Family: Married and with a daughter

The biog Age: 23 Occupation: Founder of the Studio, formerly an analyst at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Education: Bachelor of science in industrial engineering Favourite hobby: playing the piano Favourite quote: "There is a key to every door and a dawn to every dark night" Family: Married and with a daughter

The biog Age: 23 Occupation: Founder of the Studio, formerly an analyst at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Education: Bachelor of science in industrial engineering Favourite hobby: playing the piano Favourite quote: "There is a key to every door and a dawn to every dark night" Family: Married and with a daughter

The biog Age: 23 Occupation: Founder of the Studio, formerly an analyst at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Education: Bachelor of science in industrial engineering Favourite hobby: playing the piano Favourite quote: "There is a key to every door and a dawn to every dark night" Family: Married and with a daughter

MATCH INFO France 3

Umtiti (8'), Griezmann (29' pen), Dembele (63') Italy 1

Bonucci (36')

MATCH INFO France 3

Umtiti (8'), Griezmann (29' pen), Dembele (63') Italy 1

Bonucci (36')

MATCH INFO France 3

Umtiti (8'), Griezmann (29' pen), Dembele (63') Italy 1

Bonucci (36')

MATCH INFO France 3

Umtiti (8'), Griezmann (29' pen), Dembele (63') Italy 1

Bonucci (36')

MATCH INFO France 3

Umtiti (8'), Griezmann (29' pen), Dembele (63') Italy 1

Bonucci (36')

MATCH INFO France 3

Umtiti (8'), Griezmann (29' pen), Dembele (63') Italy 1

Bonucci (36')

MATCH INFO France 3

Umtiti (8'), Griezmann (29' pen), Dembele (63') Italy 1

Bonucci (36')

MATCH INFO France 3

Umtiti (8'), Griezmann (29' pen), Dembele (63') Italy 1

Bonucci (36')

MATCH INFO France 3

Umtiti (8'), Griezmann (29' pen), Dembele (63') Italy 1

Bonucci (36')

MATCH INFO France 3

Umtiti (8'), Griezmann (29' pen), Dembele (63') Italy 1

Bonucci (36')

MATCH INFO France 3

Umtiti (8'), Griezmann (29' pen), Dembele (63') Italy 1

Bonucci (36')

MATCH INFO France 3

Umtiti (8'), Griezmann (29' pen), Dembele (63') Italy 1

Bonucci (36')

MATCH INFO France 3

Umtiti (8'), Griezmann (29' pen), Dembele (63') Italy 1

Bonucci (36')

MATCH INFO France 3

Umtiti (8'), Griezmann (29' pen), Dembele (63') Italy 1

Bonucci (36')

MATCH INFO France 3

Umtiti (8'), Griezmann (29' pen), Dembele (63') Italy 1

Bonucci (36')

MATCH INFO France 3

Umtiti (8'), Griezmann (29' pen), Dembele (63') Italy 1

Bonucci (36')

MATCH INFO Who: France v Italy

When: Friday, 11pm (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Who: France v Italy

When: Friday, 11pm (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Who: France v Italy

When: Friday, 11pm (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Who: France v Italy

When: Friday, 11pm (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Who: France v Italy

When: Friday, 11pm (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Who: France v Italy

When: Friday, 11pm (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Who: France v Italy

When: Friday, 11pm (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Who: France v Italy

When: Friday, 11pm (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Who: France v Italy

When: Friday, 11pm (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Who: France v Italy

When: Friday, 11pm (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Who: France v Italy

When: Friday, 11pm (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Who: France v Italy

When: Friday, 11pm (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Who: France v Italy

When: Friday, 11pm (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Who: France v Italy

When: Friday, 11pm (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Who: France v Italy

When: Friday, 11pm (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Who: France v Italy

When: Friday, 11pm (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers