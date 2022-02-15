Tennis stars John McEnroe and Kim Clijsters to play at Expo 2020 Dubai

Former world number one John McEnroe is among the international tennis stars who will compete against each other at the Expo Sports Arena this weekend.

McEnroe, who won seven major titles, will join the likes of Kim Clijsters, Greg Rusedski and Richard Krajicek in singles and doubles matches, each made up of three sets, on Saturday and Sunday.

In the first match at 7pm on Saturday, 2018 Australian Open winner Caroline Wozniacki will go head-to-head with three-time WTA Tour champion Clijsters in a women’s singles game.

The men’s doubles exhibition game on Saturday at 9pm will feature McEnroe, Rusedski, Krajicek, and Mark Philippoussis.

Competing in the men’s singles exhibition game on Sunday at 6pm will be Mansour Bahrami and Fabrice Santoro. Nicknamed ‘The Jester’, Bahrami is an ATP Champion, while Santoro, who has been nicknamed ‘The Magician’ for his tricks, has won a total of 30 titles across his career, including both singles and doubles.

Matches will take place at the Expo Sports Arena, located next to Festival Garden, just behind Jubilee Park.