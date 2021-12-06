Saudi Arabia pavilion at Expo 2020 turns into giant F1 screen for grand prix

Formula One fans visiting Expo 2020 Dubai were treated to a special screening of the inaugural grand prix in Jeddah on Sunday.

Live shots of the action were shown so that they reflected perfectly on the facade of the Saudi Arabia pavilion, which is covered in mirrors.

The spectacular showing drew crowds of fans to watch the Formula One STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021, which was broadcast on the enormous screen between 9.30pm and 11.30pm UAE time.

This is the first year that the event has been held in the kingdom.