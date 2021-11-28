Scotland reveals St Andrew’s Day celebration plans for Expo 2020 Dubai

Scotland will celebrate its national day, St Andrew's Day, on November 30 at Expo 2020 Dubai with various events and activities.

The Scottish Association Dubai Pipe Band, an international blend of pipers that includes drummers from Scotland, will play a special collaborative performance with Dubai Police Band.

A reception, hosted in the UK pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, will unveil a new international nation brand campaign for Scotland, showcasing the country’s welcoming spirit, values and credentials to prospective investors, visitors and students.

The event will also mark the strong business, tourism and trade links with the UAE.

“Scotland is an open, welcoming, friendly and inclusive nation built on values of kindness and compassion, and we want to share with the world what kind of nation we are and aspire to be in the future," said Ivan McKee, Scotland’s Minister for Business, Trade, Tourism and Enterprise.

“We have adopted a values-led approach to international trade that will guide how we do business around the world and ensure that people, businesses and other governments know who we are and what we represent as a nation.

“We are delighted to bring Scotland to this World Expo in Dubai to showcase the very best of what we have to offer in areas such as net zero, space, health and well-being.”

A trade delegation that includes Scotland’s leading companies across its major industries will also be in attendance during the St Andrew’s Day celebrations in Dubai.

Excluding oil and gas, the UAE is Scotland's 12 largest export market, accounting for two per cent of its total exports. The main export sectors are food and drink, engineering and advanced manufacturing, and financial and business services.