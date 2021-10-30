Dream comes true as girl meets Ruler of Dubai at Expo 2020

A young girl who wanted to have her photo taken with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid at Expo 2020 got her wish.

The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai invited the seven-year-old to meet him at Al Wasl Plaza after seeing a video of her crying online.

In a charming moment, Sheikh Mohammed hugs the girl and poses for a photo. He gave her a gold Expo bin badge as they met.

The meeting was arranged after someone spotted a video that was posted by her family. In the clip, the girl is pictured crying that she was unable to see Sheikh Mohammed at Expo 2020.

Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, head of protocol for the vice president and prime minister's office, shared the following images.

Sheikh Mohammed is seen at the site most days as he welcomes visiting dignitaries, heads of state and visits each of the 191 pavilions in-turn.

Expo witnessed another packed weekend as families took advantage of the cooler weather to visit the world's fair.

Visitor numbers have rapidly risen in the past 10 days, helped by the half-term school break.

In the first 24 days, organisers recorded about 1.5 million visits and, using ticket scanning data, found many have returned for a second or third visit.

