Turkey's participation at Expo 2020 Dubai marks new era of co-operation, says ambassador

Turkey's ambassador to the UAE says his country's participation at Expo 2020 Dubai signifies a new era of co-operation and a strengthening relationship with the UAE.

Tugay Tuncer said the event presented an opportunity to show off Turkey's robust and diversified economy, which is based on many sectors, including tourism, jewellery, technology and construction.

He said that Turkey's trade with the UAE stood at $8.5 billion and was increasing.

“In the first six months of this year, we saw close to a 100 per cent increase,” he said.

Mr Tuncer said the Expo would contribute to this growth, especially with the further export of processed food, fruit and vegetables, and construction materials, which Turkey has in abundance.

The world's fair is also expected to contribute to Turkey’s tourism sector, he said.

Many people in Turkey depend on tourism, whether they are guides, hotel employees, or working in food production or processing.

“We welcomed approximately 30 million tourists annually before Covid-19,” he said.

“We will show that Turkey is ready and willing to accommodate more tourism during our participation.”

Mukerrem Aksoy, commissioner general of the Turkey pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, spoke of the strength of the country’s food and agriculture sectors.

“Turkey produces organic foods and we are ready to supply the world with these foods,” he said.

He said that Turkey had a strong car manufacturing sector, especially electric cars.

Located in the Sustainability District, the Turkey pavilion's theme is “Creating the Future from the Origin of Civilisations”. It was designed to reflect the history of Anatolia and tell about the country’s nature and its sustainability goals.

