Dazzling Sierra Leone carnival opens Expo 2020 Dubai's bumper half-term holidays

Neil Halligan
Oct 14, 2021

Expo 2020's Al Wasl Plaza came alive this afternoon with the sound and colour of Sierra Leone's cultural show.

The West African nation celebrated its country day today at Expo 2020, which started this morning with the raising of its flag at Al Wasl Plaza.

In what was one of the liveliest country days at Al Wasl Plaza, the Sierra Leone Cultural Performance got the audience on their feet with an energetic display.

The show featured “talking drums” and traditional artists, and 50 dancers in step with each other on stage.

France celebrates Expo ‘national day’ with astronaut projection

Country days, or honour days, have been a hallmark of Expo 2020 since it opened at the start of the month.

France was the first country to celebrate its day, featuring an enormous projection of astronaut Thomas Pesquet on the Al Wasl Dome, speaking live from the International Space Station.

