Expo renames Terra pavilion gallery in honour of Sheikh Mohammed’s former teacher

Expo 2020 Dubai will rename an art gallery in the Sustainability Pavilion in honour of a former teacher of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

In celebration of Unesco’s World Teachers’ Day, Expo said the Innovation Gallery within Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion would be named after Muhammed Al Saket Al Falasi, 86, the man who taught Sheikh Mohammed during the 1950s. This is being done as part of Expo's legacy plans.

The organisers said a commemorative plaque would be unveiled at a ceremony in the coming weeks, honouring the former educator as well as the work of other teachers around the world.

Sheikh Mohammed, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, pictured with Muhammed Al Saket Al Falasi. Expo 2020

The Innovation Gallery will feature a children’s innovations exhibit that will seek to broaden minds and break the cycle of consumerism.

After Expo closes on March 31, 2022, Terra will be transformed into a science museum, promoting sustainable choices for all ages.

Mr Al Falasi taught at Al Ahmadiya School, the first semi-formal school in Dubai.

“Honouring teachers feels natural in the UAE, as it has made such great leaps in the education sector in recent decades,” said Ali Muhammad Al Saket Al Falasi, son of Sheikh Mohammed’s former teacher.

“This time the honour is particularly special, as it comes from Expo 2020 Dubai – an event we are all so proud to be hosting, and the first of its kind in the region.

“My father has shared many stories about his time teaching Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, that he was an excellent pupil, and that he saw early on the distinctive qualities that would make him a respected leader, and of great importance in the future.”

The Expo School Programme is organising visits for children and teachers. Jameela Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education, welcomed the first group of pupils this week to take part in the Expo School Journeys at Expo 2020 Dubai.

