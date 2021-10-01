Expo 2020 opens to the public - in pictures

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid among the early arrivals to Expo site today

The National
Oct 1, 2021

LIVE BLOG: Full coverage of Expo 2020 Dubai

After a spectacular opening night, the public made their way to the Expo 2020 Dubai site today for the first glimpse of the greatest show on Earth.

There's been a steady stream of arrivals, including hundreds of pavilion delegates and media from around the world.

Among the early arrivals was Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, who was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

They will visit the UAE, US, China and Kazakhstan pavilions, Dubai Media Office said.

Updated: October 1st 2021, 7:39 AM
Expo 2020 DubaiExpo 2020
