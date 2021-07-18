Prize draw launched as Dubai Expo 2020 tickets go on sale

A bird's eye view of the winged design of the Expo 2020 Metro Station that can be seen behind the gigantic Dubai Exhibition Centre. All photos courtesy Expo 2020 Dubai.

Ticket sales for Expo 2020 Dubai went live on Sunday morning, with only 75 days to go before the mega-event opens its doors to the world.

To celebrate the launch day in style, ticket holders will be entered into a draw to be a part of the opening ceremony on September 30.

The lucky winners will be announced in the first week of September on Expo 2020’s social-media accounts and receive personal invitations to attend the event with a guest.

All adult UAE residents who buy an Expo 2020 Season Pass or Family Package before August 14 will be in with a chance to win.

Single-entry tickets for the six-month world fair will cost Dh95 ($26), while a six-month season pass is Dh495 ($135).

We're ecstatic to celebrate that we’re only 75 days away from opening Expo 2020 Dubai’s doors to the world!

Who's ready to see the world’s greatest cultural gathering?#Expo2020 #Dubai #75DaysToGo pic.twitter.com/UXsrhU8poh — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) July 18, 2021

Visitors also have the option of buying a multi-day ticket for Dh195 ($54), which gives them unrestricted access to the site for 30 consecutive days.

In a post on its Twitter page, Expo organisers marked the launch of tickets by promising visitors “unforgettable entertainment, breathtaking experiences and the latest innovations”.

The Expo 2020 Dubai site will be open daily. The opening hours are 10am to midnight, Saturday to Wednesday, and 10am to 2am, Thursday and Friday.

Free access, with unlimited entries for the six-month duration, is available for children and teenagers under the age of 18.

This also applies for students in tertiary and higher education, people over the age of 60 and people of determination.

Those purchasing the six-month season pass will receive a 25 per cent discount if booking on Mastercard and will secure 10 Smart Queue bookings per day, which offers access to the pavilions.

The multi-day pass includes unrestricted access to the site for 30 consecutive days, starting on the day it is first used. The ticket also includes 10 Smart Queue bookings.

Sholto Douglas-Home, of Expo 2020 Dubai, said it would be a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of the living history of the UAE”.

“A milestone moment that ties in with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, the Opening Ceremony marks the realisation of our vision and hard work,” he said.

“We look forward to welcoming the winners of our draw to join the making of a new world in a dynamic work of unfettered imagination.

“We are also proud to share our all-encompassing events and entertainment programme that guarantees that no two days will be the same at Expo.”

Vaccination is not mandatory for visitor entry but is recommended. All Expo staff will be immunised and masks must be worn throughout the venue.

Sanitisation will be conducted frequently and hand sanitiser stations will be installed.

Theme weeks

As part of the Programme for People and Planet, Expo 2020 Dubai will run 10 theme weeks throughout the six-month extravaganza.

Running from October 3 to 9, the first theme week will tackle climate and biodiversity and will look at how the world can work together to better manage climate issues and the damage caused to biodiversity.

Running from October 17 to 23, the Expo will tackle all things space related, looking at how we can safely and productively explore new frontiers.

Other themes include tolerance and inclusivity, travel and connectivity and food, agriculture and livelihoods.