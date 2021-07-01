Messi marks three-month countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai has released a video showing internationally renowned footballer Lionel Messi kicking a ball over the iconic Al Wasl dome.

The video marks three months until the grand opening of the first world fair in the Middle East.

Football legend Lionel Messi hits the target as he kicks off our three-month countdown until Expo 2020 Dubai, the biggest event the Arab world has ever seen 👏⚽️



Who is excited to join the making of a new world?#Expo2020 #Dubai #3MonthsToExpo pic.twitter.com/c6CN8IBnj6 — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) July 1, 2021

Expo 2020 Dubai prices have also been unveiled, with single entry costing Dh95 ($26) and a six-month pass Dh495.

Organisers foresee residents and visitors repeatedly visiting the site, which will host a series of live music and entertainment events.

Expo 2020 Dubai will open in October.

The biog Name: Dhabia Khalifa AlQubaisi Age: 23 How she spends spare time: Playing with cats at the clinic and feeding them Inspiration: My father. He’s a hard working man who has been through a lot to provide us with everything we need Favourite book: Attitude, emotions and the psychology of cats by Dr Nicholes Dodman Favourit film: 101 Dalmatians - it remind me of my childhood and began my love of dogs Word of advice: By being patient, good things will come and by staying positive you’ll have the will to continue to love what you're doing

Director: Paul Weitz

Earth under attack: Cosmic impacts throughout history - 4.5 billion years ago : Mars-sized object smashes into the newly-formed Earth, creating debris that coalesces to form the Moon - 66 million years ago: 10km-wide asteroid crashes into the Gulf of Mexico, wiping out over 70 per cent of living species – including the dinosaurs. - 50,000 years ago: 50m-wide iron meteor crashes in Arizona with the violence of 10 megatonne hydrogen bomb, creating the famous 1.2km-wide Barringer Crater - 1490: Meteor storm over Shansi Province, north-east China when large stones “fell like rain”, reportedly leading to thousands of deaths. - 1908: 100-metre meteor from the Taurid Complex explodes near the Tunguska river in Siberia with the force of 1,000 Hiroshima-type bombs, devastating 2,000 square kilometres of forest. - 1998: Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 breaks apart and crashes into Jupiter in series of impacts that would have annihilated life on Earth. - 2013: 10,000-tonne meteor burns up over the southern Urals region of Russia, releasing a pressure blast and flash that left over 1600 people injured.

The biog Family: He is the youngest of five brothers, of whom two are dentists. Celebrities he worked on: Fabio Canavaro, Lojain Omran, RedOne, Saber Al Rabai. Where he works: Liberty Dental Clinic

