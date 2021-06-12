UAE weather: hot and humid with cloudy spells

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai could reach 40°C on Saturday

Dubai's Burj Khalifa on a partly cloudy day. Some cloud is forecast today for parts of the UAE. Pawan Singh / The National
Dubai's Burj Khalifa on a partly cloudy day. Some cloud is forecast today for parts of the UAE. Pawan Singh / The National

Saturday will be fair in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Some dust is forecast during the day and it will partly cloudy to the east.

Read More

Winter with Jennifer Hale, an administrative partner at The British Veterinary Centre. Courtesy: The British Veterinary CentreAbu Dhabi vets remove air gun pellet from cat

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will hover just below the 40°C mark, with humidity possibly reaching 75 per cent.

Overnight on Saturday into Sunday will be humid with a chance of mist over some northern areas.

Light to moderate north-westerly winds will freshen at times to the west, bringing dust.

Seas will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times, in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Updated: June 12, 2021 08:35 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
epa09262911 An art installation called 'the Doomsday sculpture' is set up in a front garden in Falmouth, Cornwall, Britain, 11 June 2021. A graveyard has been mocked up in Falmouth to highlight the dangers of climate change. Britain is hosting the G7 summit in Cornwall in from 11 to 13 June 2021. EPA/JON ROWLEY

Scientists warn G7 leaders over the existential costs of climate change

Europe
Ed Husain examines Britain's relationship with Islam in his latest book. Photo by Jonathan Ring

Ed Husain on Britain's fractured Muslim identity

Books
Lazio forward Ciro Immobile scores Italy's second goal in Euro 2020's much-anticipated opener. AP

Italy open Euro 2020 with comfortable Turkey win

Football
The British actor was the first Muslim to be nominated for a Best Actor award at the Oscars this year for his role as a drummer in 'Sounds of Metal'. Alamy

Riz Ahmed speaks out about negative portrayal of Muslims on-screen

Europe
Ali Jawad always had big sporting dreams. For a boy born with no legs, achieving them in the Paralympic arena was already going to be a challenge - but he could have had no idea back then just how arduous a journey it would be. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

A man possessed: the guiding light of Paralympian Ali Jawad

Europe
Most Read