UAE weather: hot and humid with cloudy spells

Saturday will be fair in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Some dust is forecast during the day and it will partly cloudy to the east.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will hover just below the 40°C mark, with humidity possibly reaching 75 per cent.

Overnight on Saturday into Sunday will be humid with a chance of mist over some northern areas.

Light to moderate north-westerly winds will freshen at times to the west, bringing dust.

Seas will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times, in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.