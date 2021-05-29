UAE weather: highs in the upper 40s

Abu Dhabi is forecast for a 41°C high while Dubai will see 43°C

Abu Dhabi is set for a high of 46°C on Friday. Victor Besa / The National

The National
May 29, 2021

Temperatures in the UAE will reach the upper 40s on Sunday.

In Abu Dhabi the temperature is forecast to reach 41°C, while Dubai will be a touch higher at 43°C.

Along the coast and islands, the maximum is likely to be 43°C with 90 per cent humidity, and the mountains are expected to hit 39°C with 60 per cent humidity.

The interior is expected to reach 48°C, with up to 90 per cent humidity.

The National Centre of Meteorology said Sunday would be fair to partly cloudy with another increase in temperatures.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times during the daytime to cause blowing dust.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
Overnight humidity into Monday morning brings the probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Updated: May 29th 2021, 11:53 PM

